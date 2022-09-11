WINCHESTER — As some of Shenandoah University's assistant football coaches made their way out of the Shentel Stadium press box, former Hornets defensive coordinator Brock McCullough made sure to let them know the significance of the team's achievement on Saturday night.
"You know how many goose eggs I had as [defensive coordinator]? Zero!" said McCullough, who was providing color commentary on the suhornets.com broadcast following 18 years as an assistant coach, including 10 years as defensive coordinator from 2008-12 and 2017-21.
The absence of shutouts is hardly a knock on McCullough, who directed plenty of superlative performances and defenses over the years. But this 2022 Hornets defense appears to be truly special, and perhaps the best is yet to come.
Shenandoah was exceptional in all phases of the game and defeated non-conference foe North Carolina Wesleyan College 45-0 for its first shutout since defeating Gallaudet 20-0 in the 2014 season-opener.
The Hornets (2-0) had a 419-161 yard advantage and scored 42 of their points in the first half against the Battling Bishops (0-2).
Sophomore quarterback Steven Hugney led a balanced attack (210 yards passing, 209 rushing), completing 14 of 24 passes for 176 yards and four touchdowns (tying a career-high) and one interception. Hugney — who only played in the first half — threw his TD passes to four different receivers.
Graduate student Rashadeen Byrd Jr. — who scored the 31st rushing TD of his career on a one-yard run that made it 35-0 to add to the school record he broke last week — opened the game with a 39-yard kickoff to get the special teams started on their way.
Junior cornerback Keyshawn Wilder blocked a punt that Jordan Heap recovered at the Bishops' 5-yard line, which set up Hugney's six-yard TD pass to sophomore tight end Carter Runyon with 10:32 left in the second quarter. Sophomore kicker Scott Martin booted the extra point to make it 28-0, part of a game in which he made all six of his extra points and a 27-yard field goal in the second half when the rain picked up its intensity.
And then of course there was the Hornets' intense defense, which has now gone seven straight quarters without allowing a point. All-American grad student linebacker Ben Burgan had 12 tackles and a career-high four sacks. (SU had a whopping seven sacks overall to give it 10 for the season, this after having 11 all of last season.) Ahvyon Boothe had two of the Hornets' three interceptions, returning the first one 60 yards for a touchdown that made it 21-0 with 4:27 left in the first quarter. Wilder had the other pick.
"We played well in all three phases," SU head coach Scott Yoder said. "I think the defense played lights-out. We were opportunistic on offense and special teams came up with some big plays."
The Hornets had two turnovers in the first half, but the rest of the first 30 minutes was close to perfect. SU scored on five of its other six possessions.
One of those turnovers came when Hugney was intercepted on a deep play-action throw on the first play from scrimmage that was intercepted at the Bishops' 10. That wasn't the result the Hornets wanted, but it did give the crowd of 2,294 a quicker look at how ferocious SU's defense was going to be.
After four straight Bishops runs netted 20 yards, Burgan had a four-yard sack on Chaz Hirshman's first passing attempt to set up third-and-8. Grad student defensive end Jordan Rice then came around the right side and hit Hirschman as he threw to knock the ball out, and grad student defensive tackle Mason Caldwell scooped it up and ran into the end zone.
The refs eventually ruled that Hirschman's arm was coming forward and the pass was incomplete, so the Bishops wound up punting instead. But the assault on the N.C. Wesleyan passing game was clearly on.
In addition to the seven sacks and three interceptions, the Hornets limited three Bishops quarterbacks to 13-of-30 passing for just 84 yards. SU also wanted to keep Sean Washington (eight catches for 113 yards against Randolph-Macon last week) in check, and he managed just two catches for 18 yards.
Burgan's performance was particularly notable. Though he led NCAA Division III in tackles last year with 136 and is averaging double-digit tackles per game for third straight season, he only came into Saturday's game with 1.5 career sacks.
"Everybody saw we were blitzing a lot," Burgan said. "I was just taking advantage of their [offensive] tackles. They weren't moving pretty well, so I knew if I could just get their hands off that we'd have a pretty good day. I was just doing my job and trying to get to the spot I need to be, and it worked out."
Yoder said the Hornets felt they could create some problems for the Bishops' passing attack based on film study. Others who had sacks were Rogers, freshman linebacker Matt Conroy (eight tackles, forced fumble) and junior defensive lineman Ethan Brown (nine tackles), who had his third sack of the season.
"We just got after the quarterback," said Yoder, whose team also held N.C. Wesleyan to 77 yards on 39 carries (49 yards lost on sacks). "They were never comfortable. Even some of the plays they made, we flushed them out of the pocket.
"[Burgan] is all over the place. Almost the whole defense was, but every time I looked up he was chasing somebody down or was in the backfield. If he wasn't getting a sack, he was getting the quarterback off of his spot and causing chaos."
With SU leaning on its reserves, N.C. Wesleyan made trips to the Hornets' red zone on its final two drives, but the Hornets repelled them with a turnover on downs and a fumble recovery to maintain the shutout. When the game was over, the Hornets doused 19-year SU assistant and first-year defensive coordinator Kalvin Oliver with water.
"It's good to finally see a goose egg on the board there," Burgan said.
The offense did well to take advantage of SU's defensive stops.
Hugney made several impressive throws while spreading the ball around to a receiving corps led by Bryar Wheeler (four catches for 63 yards and a nine-yard TD that made it 42-0 with 16 seconds left in the half), tight end Mac Padgett (three catches for 36 yards) and Ethan Bigbee (two catches for 34 yards, including a 24-yard TD catch that made it 14-0).
The running attack was paced by AJ Maxwell (10 carries for 80 yards) and Markell Jackson (five carries for 62 yards).
"We've got 11 people doing the right thing," Hugney said. "When we do that every play, it turns into something special.
"The confidence is up and we're really starting to trust each other. We know what we're doing. I trust the offensive line, I trust the receivers, they trust me. Things are really clicking right now and we've got to keep that trust for each other no matter what adversity we face."
The other TD pass went to 6-foot-1, 185-pound freshman Trey Stinnette. The Strasburg graduate caught a three-yard slant for his first career catch to open the scoring at the 9:25 mark of the first quarter.
"Trey is a great kid," Yoder said. "Big target, runs good routes. It was awesome to see him get involved. We've been seeing that for a while [in practice], and it was great to see it on a Saturday."
The Hornets will travel to Maryville in Tennessee as part of the ODAC/USA South Challenge next Saturday for a 1 p.m. game.
