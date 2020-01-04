WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University will honor civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in a series of weeklong events, conversations and service opportunities later this month.
The theme of this year’s celebration will be “Resistance, Resilience and Activism,” which asks the community to ponder the question, “How has Dr. King inspired you?”
The celebration will be held from Jan. 20 through Jan. 24 on campus and around Winchester. Almost all of the events are free and open to the public.
Events include a discussion on the experiences of slaves in the Shenandoah Valley in the decades before and during the Civil War. This discussion, titled “Persistence and Resistance: Reflections on the Shenandoah Valley’s Enslaved,” will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Jan. 20 in Goodson Chapel-Recital Hall on the SU campus.
The talk will be facilitated by Ann Denkler, associate history professor, and Jonathan Noyalas, director of SU’s McCormick Civil War Institute.
Then the Harambee Gospel Choir will perform at 4:30 p.m. in the same space followed by the Martin Luther King Jr. Service of Remembrance from 5 to 6 p.m. The featured speaker is Hakeem Leonard, assistant professor of music therapy, share an inspirational word about justice and equity, along with the importance of resistance, resilience and responsibility. He will be joined by readers of many faiths and philosophical backgrounds, students from Garland R. Quarles Elementary School, and students, faculty, staff and administrators from Shenandoah University.
Also on Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. there will be a benefit screening of “Amazing Grace,” a concert film of Aretha Franklin, at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. A portion of sales from tickets, food and beverages will benefit the Shenandoah Conservatory Musical Theater Class of 2020.
On Jan. 21, there will be a discussion about the South Sudanese refugee crisis by Mangyang Yeath Kur, the founder and director of Humanity Helping Sudan Project. He will also talk about his company 734 Coffee, which gives back to the Sudanese people. He will talk from 10 to 11 a.m. in Armstrong Hall and from 1 to 2 p.m. in Halpin-Harrison Hall at the Stimpson Auditorium, both on the SU campus.
There will also be a talk on the 1968 Olympic protest and the role athletes played in the Civil Rights Movement from 7 to 8 p.m. Jan. 21 in the Brandt Student Center on the SU campus.
SU Conservatory students will also hold a performance reflecting the theme of persistence and resistance through instrumental music, song and spoken word from 3 to 4 p.m. Jan. 22 in Goodson Chapel-Recital Hall.
Several service projects are also scheduled for the week, including a Rise Against Hunger food packaging event from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 20 in Shingleton Gymnasium, and a Food Recovery Network meal packaging event from 7 to 8 p.m. Jan. 23 in Allen Dining Hall.
To view the full schedule of events during SU’s Martin Luther King Jr. Week, visit www.su.edu/mlk.
