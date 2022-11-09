Only one team can win the Old Dominion Athletic Conference football title every year, and in 2022, that honor has been locked up by a powerhouse Randolph-Macon team that is ranked 16th in NCAA Division III.
Shenandoah University wanted that title in the preseason, but it could travel home from Lexington on Saturday with something worth savoring — an eighth win that would tie the program record for victories.
The Hornets (7-2, 4-2 ODAC) have only won eight games once, in 2003. A victory over Washington & Lee (5-4, 3-3 ODAC) would also give them five wins in the ODAC for the first time and ensure they finish no lower than third in the conference. SU has never placed higher than fourth in the league it joined in 2012.
SU is looking forward to the challenge on Saturday.
“It’s a chance to play a really good football team and the send the seniors out the right way and also have 15 wins the last two years, which is a big deal,” said 10th-year head coach Scott Yoder. “Our guys are excited about that, and practice has reflected that.”
The Hornets are coming off a 23-7 win over Hampden-Sydney that ended the Tigers’ ODAC title hopes. The Generals have lost three straight games, but they’ve been competitive in those contests, falling 44-43 to Hampden-Sydney, 35-21 to R-MC and 13-6 to Bridgewater. W&L and SU — which also lost 35-21 to the Yellow Jackets — are the only teams to lose by fewer than 27 points to R-MC this year.
W&L’s triple-option offense is averaging 273.6 rushing yards per game and 4.8 yards per attempt (349.8 ypg total) and 25.9 points per game. SU is allowing 15.4 ppg and 301.8 ypg. The Hornets are giving up just 97.8 yards rushing per game and 2.8 yards per rushing attempt.
The starting quarterback for last year’s ODAC champs, Stephen Murrin, did not play last week against Bridgewater. He’s carried the ball 68 times for 405 yards (second on team) for a team-best 6.0 average and seven touchdowns (second on the team) in addition to completing 37 of 60 passes for 486 yards, zero TDs and two interceptions.
The Generals used two quarterbacks against the Eagles, and Yoder said they’re preparing for all three QBs. Quarterback Eli Hildebrandt wound up carrying the rushing load in that game with 21 carries for 76 yards, as the team’s top running back, Alex Wertz, had only 30 yards on seven carries. (Wertz has 114 carries for 564 yards and eight TDs this year.) The other quarterback last week, Peter Davin, was 4 of 8 for 38 yards passing and rushed four times for 16 yards against BC.
SU has most of the players back who gave up 317 rushing yards but just six points in a 14-6 win over the Generals at Shentel Stadium last year.
“The key is that we have a seasoned defensive group that understands the challenge of they’re going to make us stop the run inside and outside for four quarters,” Yoder said. “Our defense will be up for that challenge. We’ve played some strong defense this year, and at times really strong. We just need a good 60 minutes of football, and we’ll certainly put our guys in the best positions we can.”
The Hornets’ defense includes All-American linebacker Ben Burgan (93 tackles, five sacks) and defensive lineman Mason Caldwell (35 tackles, eight for loss).
SU will not have safety Quante Redd (57 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass breakups) for the first half on Saturday as a result of a targeting penalty against H-SC last week. The Hornets shifted cornerback Keyshawn Wilder (48 tackles, five interceptions) to his spot when Redd left in the fourth quarter. But Yoder said SU might not necessarily do that again this week.
“Keyshawn’s as good of a corner as I’ve ever seen in the run game,” Yoder said. “This week, his skill set really helps us, because you’ve got to play some receivers, but you’ve got to be making some tackles. He could plug and play in a couple of different spots.”
On offense, SU is averaging 30 points and 415.8 yards per game behind quarterback Steven Hugney (157 of 261, 1,919 yards, 18 TDs, six interceptions) and running back Rashadeen Byrd Jr. (129 carries, 688 yards, six TDs). The Generals are giving up 295.7 yards (180.6 passing) and 14.2 ppg.
Yoder said W&L’s secondary isn’t as experienced as usual, but the Generals return a lot on the line and have a strong linebacking corps.
“Stevie’s got to have a good day,” Yoder said. “Can we run consistently, can we make some plays downfield in the pass game? That’s kind of what we’ve been [when we’re successful].”
