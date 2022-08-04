WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees prepaid access to SU’s academic offerings, according to an SU news release.
“We are thrilled that Shenandoah University has joined our Career Choice program as a new education partner,” Jason Hittel, human resources manager for Amazon’s Clear Brook fulfillment center, said in the release. “Nearly 3,000 eligible Amazon employees from our nearby operations facilities in Clear Brook, Williamsport, Hagerstown and beyond will now have access to top-notch education and training that will grow their careers and transform their lives.”
Amazon’s Career Choice program is an education benefit that supports its employees who wish to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere, the release said. In the U.S., Amazon is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.
SU, which boasts more than 200 areas of study across six schools, is the second four-year institution in Virginia to join the Career Choice program’s growing list of partner schools, the release said.
Amazon’s Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, the release said, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements, and offering education that leads to career success.
SU’s main campus in Winchester is located less than 12 miles from the Amazon fulfillment center in Clear Brook, and the university serves learners throughout Northern Virginia with locations in Loudoun and Fairfax counties. Amazon has additional fulfillment centers in Hagerstown, Maryland, and Williamsport, Maryland, both less than 50 miles from Shenandoah’s main campus.
“Shenandoah University is committed to inspiring a lifetime of formative learning for all,” SU Provost Cameron McCoy said in the release. “We place a particular emphasis on centering education around learners while preparing them for essential roles in our society. We’re excited to join Amazon in providing an opportunity for those who otherwise might not have the prospect to achieve a college credential, empowering them on a path to an advantageous future.”
For more information on Amazon’s Career Choice program, visit aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/career-choice.
