WINCHESTER — The first time the Shenandoah University football defense took the field on Saturday, the Hornets allowed Hampden-Sydney College to convert two third downs and a fourth down before giving up a touchdown on a third down pass.
The Tigers then spent the rest of the game experiencing a pain three previous SU opponents know quite well — a scoreboard that doesn't change in their favor.
The Hornets — whose three shutouts this year are two more than anyone else in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference — shut out the conference's No. 2 scoring offense over the last 50 minutes and went on to a 23-7 win before a crowd of 2,386 fans on Senior Day.
Tigers starting quarterback Tanner Bernard did not play for the Tigers, who possessed the nation's No. 3 passing offense (345.6 yards per game) coming into Saturday. Bernard left the team's previous game against Guilford early in the second quarter. Bernard's situation leading up to Saturday's game was unclear, because Tigers head coach Marty Favret did not come up to the Shentel Stadium press box for an interview after the game.
With the way SU's defense was playing on Saturday, Bernard would have needed to have one heck of a game to give his team a chance. SU (7-2, 4-2 ODAC) led 13-7 at halftime due largely to the three takeaways they had in the first half, none of which were the fault of backup quarterback Andrew Puccinelli.
And in the second half, the Hornets were ruthless on defense. SU was outgained 170-139 in the first half, but had a 198-72 yardage edge after halftime. ODAC leading rusher Melik Frost had only seven yards on six carries after halftime and Puccinelli completed 10 of 19 passes for 86 yards and was sacked twice in the last 30 minutes.
As usual, All-American linebacker and graduate student Ben Burgan was a vital part of SU's defense, tying for the team lead with eight tackles, breaking up two passes, and recovering a Frost fumble that was forced by grad student linebacker David Agyei with 23 seconds left in the half.
But when asked about the defense, the captain immediately started talking about everyone.
"Everybody came together and did their job, which is what we preached all week," Burgan said. "[What stood out was] everyone doing their 1/11th on each side of the ball, just playing for each other, playing for the seniors. That's the biggest thing we tried to strive for."
SU honored 20 grad students and seniors before the game, including the Hornets' all-time leader in touchdowns, grad student running back Rashadeen Byrd Jr.
Byrd helped the Hornets establish the running game immediately, as he carried eight times for 34 yards on a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to open the game. Byrd ended the drive with a four-yard run up the middle for the 38th TD of his career (he broke Cedrick Delaney's record of 36 the previous week against Averett) and gave SU a 6-0 lead (the extra point was blocked) with 9:48 to go in the first quarter.
"I felt like when we came out we were clicking immediately," Byrd said. "We're always trying to focus on starting fast and maintaining throughout the game, and I feel like we did a good job of doing that today. I thought I got in a groove early with my offensive line."
Byrd rushed for 98 yards on 26 carries behind the starting line of tackles David Munoz and Andy Anderson, guards Dominic Gulli and Rusty Forbes, center Noah Temme and tight end Carter Runyon. Byrd's effectiveness early wound up paying dividends for quarterback Steven Hugney in the second half.
With SU up 16-7 with less than three minutes left in the third quarter, Byrd lined up to the right of Hugney in the shotgun on third-and-7 from the H-SC 18.
After taking the snap, Byrd ran to the left as Hugney held the ball out, but Hugney pulled the ball back for an 11-yard run. Two plays later, the duo executed the exact same actions as Hugney ran the ball in from six yards out to make the score 23-7 with 1:50 left in the period.
In both situations, it was evident H-SC was more focused on Byrd than Hugney, (15 of 25 for 150 yards and one TD, 10 carries for 63 yards).
"I try to run as hard as I can so whenever we do have a fake, or I'm not getting the ball, so I take as many people with me as possible so Steven can have open lanes to run through," Byrd said. "It makes things a lot easier for our offensive line, too."
After Byrd's opening touchdown, the Tigers responded with a 13-play, 52-yard TD drive capped by Puccinell's five-yard TD pass to Jamahdia Whitby, who got open in the back of the end zone and made a leaping catch to make it 7-6 Tigers.
Each team made a strong opening statement, but the rest of the first half was defined by Hampden-Sydney's turnovers.
First, Frost (28 carries, 79 yards) dropped a lateral pass on second-and-15 from the Tigers 40, and defensive end Ethan Brown recovered at the 33.
Two plays later, Hugney dropped in a beautiful pass in the left side of the end zone while throwing from the right hash mark to lead Ethan Bigbee (five catches, 66 yards). With a defender a step behind him, Bigbee hauled the ball in as he slid to his knees to make it 13-7.
Puccinelli made another lateral throw on the play that produced the next turnover on first down from the SU 37. Receiver Braeden Bowling had no problem catching it, but his left-handed throw while on the run lacked zip. A strong throw might have given the Tigers a chance for a completion, but instead Quante Redd had no problem tracking back to pick off the pass at the SU 8.
The third turnover was arguably the biggest. H-SC drove 69 yards in 12 plays, with Puccinelli picking up a huge first down by scrambling for five yards on fourth-and-4 from the SU 7 with less than a minute to go in the first half.
H-SC gave the ball to Frost from the 2-yard line, but Agyei (seven tackles) came around the left side of the Tigers' formation to knock the ball away from him. Burgan pounced on it at the 6.
"[Defensive coordinator Kalvin Oliver] blitzed me off the edge, because there was no No. 2 receiver [on the left side]," Agyei said. "I just saw right when they handed off on the mesh, our D-line had a lot of pressure, so I was able to knife in quick, and I just jarred it loose."
Agyei said he didn't initially know that he had forced a fumble until a celebration broke out around Burgan. The Hornets were already feeling great about their play, and going into halftime with a lead had them even more pumped. Coming into Saturday, the Hornets ranked 17th nationally and first in the ODAC in red zone defense with only 17 scores (13 touchdowns) allowed on 30 opponent opportunities inside their 20-yard line, a 56.7 percent success rate.
"We had momentum, and we just kind of kept it," Agyei said. "They're knocking on the door and getting to score. We pride ourselves on red zone defense."
In the second half, the Hornets almost completely bottled up the Tigers' offense. H-SC's best drive ended at the SU 45. The Tigers finished with their lowest point total of the season and were held to almost half of their 471-yard average.
"I thought our defensive line dominated," SU head coach Scott Yoder said. "You saw the runs in the first half when [Foster] was getting through the line and making a cut at four or five yards and breaking an arm tackle. In the second half, he was not getting through the line clean. And when he was, our linebackers were filling and playing hard.
"And third-and-long was awesome. We had some sacks and closed the passing windows."
Jaden Rogers (seven tackles, two for a loss, one sack), Mason Caldwell (five tackles, three quarterback hurries) and Chris Skinner and Max Moore (one sack each) were among the defensive linemen who filled up the stat sheet. Each of those players were honored before their final home game.
"Great atmosphere, great day, send them off with a win," Yoder said. "I don't know if I can say enough about [the senior class]. If you think about where the program was four, five years ago and kind of what they've been able to accomplish .... we've got a great team culture, and it has to do with them. They show up in the offseason and attack the weight room and the classroom. We've had two straight semesters of 3.0 or better for team GPA. I love these guys."
About the only negative for SU on Saturday was a targeting call against Redd in the fourth quarter, which would cause him to miss the first half of next Saturday's regular-season finale at Washington & Lee if the call is not reversed.
A victory against the Generals would tie the program mark for wins in a season and ensure that SU finishes no lower than third in the ODAC, which would be the highest finish in program history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.