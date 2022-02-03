An exciting new era for the Shenandoah softball team is finally here.
The Hornets practiced on Rotary Field in Jim Barnett Park with its new artificial turf on Tuesday. SU was originally supposed to start practicing at Rotary on Jan. 18, but cold weather delayed SU's outdoor debut. The Hornets' previous home field was Jim Barnett Park's Henkel-Harris grass field, which SU shared in the spring for numerous years with Handley High School.
During interviews last month, the Hornets were definitely looking forward to their new digs.
"I'm super excited for the spring," said SU senior outfielder and first baseman Nikki Stone. "We have been hearing about [the new field] from the coaches all of last spring and all of last fall, and then we've been to talking to recruits about it.
"Especially as one of the seniors, it's really exciting to be able to play on our own field, our last year. It looks really nice."
The Hornets will play their first games at Rotary Field (and open their season) on Feb. 19 with a doubleheader against Misericordia. SU is looking to improve on an 11-21 overall and 7-13 record in the ODAC last spring.
SU's baseball team will also have artificial turf at its Bridgeforth Field home and is slated to open its season at home on Feb. 12 with a doubleheader against Widener.
"I know the girls are excited to have a home field that they're really proud of," SU third-year head coach Courtney Moyer said. "It's something that they can own.
"It's really exciting that the university and the athletic department is investing in the softball and baseball programs and investing in our future. This development in our facilities is certainly going to help both of our programs."
The artificial turf should help SU in numerous ways.
Heavy precipitation won't turn the field into a muddy mess. It can be attractive to recruits and fans. And it can serve as an advantage over the rest of the ODAC teams, which use fields that consist primarily of grass and dirt. (Virginia Wesleyan has an artificial turf "ring" from third base to first base in foul territory at their Broyles Field, but ODAC associate commissioner J.J. Nekoloff believes SU has the only field in the conference made entirely of artificial turf.)
"We're going to be practicing and playing and competing on that [artificial turf] field all the time," Stone said. "Being able to play on that turf constantly, I think, gives us a little bit more of a competitive advantage, especially since playing on turf makes the ball move a little bit quicker. I think that will be an interesting thing and a good thing for us."
Moyer said the field was constructed in a way that will make it play similar to a dirt and grass field, but it should still be an adjustment for the opposition.
"I would expect some of those teams to get some extra reps on the infield and the outfield to get a really good handle on how the ball plays," Moyer said.
Stone said whenever recruits came in the fall, the SU coaching staff made Rotary Field an essential stop on their itinerary.
"Every time the coaches picked them up, regardless of the progress of the field, they showed them, 'Hey, this is where our field is going to be,'" Stone said. "You could definitely see the excitement in their eyes. It's really fun to see these girls coming in as recruits that are like, 'Wow, this field is amazing.'
"[The field] could be one of the reasons they choose to come to Shenandoah, which I think is amazing for the future of the program."
Moyer said the promise of having a facility like Rotary is what made her want to work at SU in the first place. So there's no question the Hornets have been placing a major emphasis on Rotary on the recruiting trail, and it's making a difference.
"We've really changed the way that we recruit," Moyer said. "We've used the future of the field as a recruiting pitch, saying, 'This is where the program is going.'
"Now that we're able to show the recruits and their families the changes and the visual aspects of a new facility, it's really heightened our recruiting. We're getting really competitive kids and competing for more schools in the ODAC for some kids. It's certainly helping elevate the level of talent we're bringing to program."
