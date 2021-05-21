LYNCHBURG — Shenandoah University and the University of Lynchburg will play a winner-take-all Game 3 today after the two teams split two games on Friday in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball championship series.
SU (31-10) won Game 1 12-5 and Lynchburg (33-13) won Game 2 11-5. Game 3 is at 2 p.m. today at Lynchburg.
In Game 1, SU trailed 4-0 after giving up three runs in the first inning and one in the second. But SU scored four runs in the top of the third to tie the game at 4-4, then added five runs in the seventh to break a 5-5 tie and take a 10-5 lead. SU added two more runs in the eighth.
In the seventh, SU took advantage of three walks with the bases loaded and a hit batter with the bases loaded to score four of its runs. Haden Madagan (2 for 4, two RBIs, double)) also drove in a run in the inning with a single.
Grant Thompson (two runs), Colby Martin (two runs, double) and Keegan Woolford (two RBIs, three runs, double) each had three hits as part of SU’s 14-hit attack.
Pearce Bucher (two runs) drove in two runs with a double in the third inning.
Ethan Laird (1-0) entered the game in the sixth and picked up his first career win. He pitched 2.2 shutout innings and allowed one hit, three walks, hit two batters and struck out three batters. Tad Dean started and allowed five runs (three earned), seven hits and three walks and struck out one batter.
Zach Potts started for Lynchburg and allowed five runs (four earned), eight hits and no walks and struck out two batters. Grayson Thurman (4-3) relieved him and allowed five runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batsman in two-thirds of an inning.
In Game 2, Lynchburg jumped out to a 7-0 lead after three and a half innings — scoring four runs in the third — as the visiting team. SU scored one run in the fourth on a Woolford home run and three in the fifth to make it 7-4. Lynchburg answered with a two-run home run by Gavin Collins to make it 9-4, SU scored once in the seventh to make it 9-5. Lynchburg scored the final two runs of the game in the ninth on a home run by Ryan Long as part of a 13-hit effort.
Lynchburg’s first two runs in the third inning scored on doubles.
Henry Delavergne tripled to lead off and scored on an error for the first of three runs for SU in the fifth.
Woolford had a sacrifice fly for SU in the seventh to make it 9-5 Lynchburg, but SU (nine hits) stranded one runner in the seventh, two in the eighth and one in the ninth.
For SU, Frankie Ritter went 2 for 5 with a run and two triples, Martin went 2 for 4 with a run and Woolford went 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs.
SU used five pitchers, none of whom went more than 2.1 innings. Reilly Owen started and went two innings, giving up five runs (three earned), three hits and one walk. He struck out one batter.
Lynchburg starter Brandon Pond earned the win by pitching 6.1 innings, allowing five runs (three earned), seven hits and three walks. He struck out five batters. Jack Backmore went the rest of the way, allowing no runs, two hits, one walk and striking out six in his 2.2 innings.
