WINCHESTER — Eight Shenandoah University (SU) students, including a Winchester native, are making their way to Glendale, Arizona, today to work with the National Football League (NFL) during this week's Super Bowl LVII festivities.
Make no mistake, though. This will not be a vacation or a clever way to watch the football game for free. The students will be official employees of the NFL and have already been assigned jobs.
"They filled out all kinds of paperwork that the NFL requires and done seminars and all these things," Brian Wigley, director of SU's sports management program, said Friday evening during a sendoff ceremony in the college's Halpin-Harrison Hall. "We'll be working the day before the game and the day of the game."
"We're going to be working at the pre-game parties, working at the Super Bowl Experience [in the Phoenix Convention Center], helping people in line, helping people find the bathrooms — the little things," said Chloe Butler, a 2021 James Wood High School graduate and SU sophomore who is among the eight students leaving for Arizona today. "People don't really think about these small jobs but in the grand scheme of things, the event wouldn't run without them."
Since the purpose of this week's trip is to expose the students to different types of business operations in sports, Wigley said the group will also meet with an athletic director at Arizona State University and a representative with the National Basketball Association's Phoenix Suns, attend the Professional Golfers' Association's Phoenix Open tournament, visit a NASCAR automotive racing track and the offices of the Arizona Coyotes National Hockey League team, and tour Chase Field, the home of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks.
"This is going to be maybe the most impactful part of your education here at Shenandoah," Astrid Shiel, dean of SU's School of Business, told the eight students at Friday's ceremony.
"It will be a full week of activities," Wigley added. "There are a lot of sports management programs in the world, a lot of schools of business that would love to be where we are."
Butler said SU is paying to fly the students and two faculty advisors to Arizona, put them up in a short-term rental and cover their expenses for the week.
"Shenandoah just went all out for us and I'm really excited," she said. "I haven't seen any school anywhere else do so much for its students. I'm forever grateful."
Most of the eight students heading to Arizona are involved with SU's sports management program, but Butler is studying media and communications. Her skills will be utilized this week as she and Demitri Matenopoulos, an SU football player who is also majoring in media and communications, keep a video record of the group's activities that will later be edited and posted online.
"It's a fantastic opportunity to meet people from different backgrounds and areas of work," Matenopoulos said about this week's excursion. "On top of that, it's great work experience. We'll be meeting and networking with a lot of sports industry leaders and experts."
The SU students working this week's Super Bowl events in Arizona are Butler, Matenopoulos, Tyler Deal, Will Jenkins, Janelle Anderson, Patrick Maneval, Anthony "A.C." Cowan and Sean Perry. They will be accompanied by Wigley and David Eye, an assistant professor in the sports management program.
Super Bowl LVII, which pits the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs, will be played at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The game will be broadcast live on Fox.
