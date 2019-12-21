WINCHESTER — On Jan. 7, 1999, when Jenna Barricklo was born in New York City, her lungs filled with a thick, tar-like substance that typically passes through a baby's intestines after birth.
In some cases this substance, known as meconium, is inhaled into the baby's airways. This condition at birth is called Meconium Aspiration Syndrome (MAS).
Barricklo had to stay in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for 16 days as a result. Having a newborn in the NICU is an "emotional roller coaster," said Jenna Barricklo's mother, Nancy Barricklo.
A nurse told Barricklo's mother she could make a recording of herself singing or talking to play for the baby when she couldn't be at the hospital. That same day, Barricklo's parents bought a micro cassette recorder, which her mother used to record herself reading Winnie the Pooh poems and singing lullabies.
"As a parent with a baby in the NICU, it can feel like there's nothing you can do to help your child and to have those nurses give me something to do was helpful," Nancy Barricklo said recently.
Almost 21 years later, Jenna Barricklo — a junior musical theater major at Shenandoah University in Winchester — is finding ways to help other NICU babies.
Barricklo, with the help of 11 other SU students, has created an album to be played for NICU babies. Of the 12 students involved in the project, five are former NICU babies. Since October, Winchester Medical Center has been offering parents with a baby in the NICU the option of playing the music for their child.
---
At WMC, about 15% of the babies born there are sent to the NICU, according to Clarissa Barnes, clinical manager of the hospital's NICU. The NICU has 30 rooms, with an average of 17 to 18 rooms occupied each day, Barnes said.
So far, a "handful" of parents have taken advantage of the new album, Barnes said, but she expects more to start using it.
Barricklo's album, called "Sweet Dreams Baby," is backed up by research that music is good for NICU babies. She cited a 2006 study in the scientific journal "Infant Behavior and Development" that found music has a positive effect on heart and respiratory rates and singing in particular can reduce heart rate, increase oxygen levels and decrease stress in infants.
The roughly 30-minute album contains 12 acapella songs and nine spoken poems. The songs and poems are not original, so Barricklo secured the proper copyright permission to perform them.
Songs include "I See the Moon," "My Bonnie Lies Over the Ocean" and "You Are My Sunshine." Some of the poems are by Maya Angelou, William Wordsworth and Lewis Carroll.
No musical instruments were used to make the album, because Barricklo found in her research that instrumentation can be overstimulating to infants.
She suggests that the album be played no more than three times a day, with a 30-minute break between each play. This advice is suggested by a 2010 study Barricklo found in her research.
Her research showed WMC officials the ways the album could benefit NICU babies. And it has helped ensure the sounds and level of music are right for sensitive, developing brains, Barnes said.
"That is crucial because these babies are typically not supposed to be outside, and they're continuing to grow," Barnes said.
The album also provides parents an opportunity to take part in the care of their infant, in a situation where there is often little they can do, Barnes said.
The album, available for streaming on the hospital's NICU website, comes with lyrics for each of the songs and words for the poems so parents can recite along.
---
The opportunity to create the album came about through the SU Conservatory's first student performance week initiative, which began last year. The week allowed Conservatory students to cancel classes and practices to prepare for student-led projects that would be performed or showcased.
Barricklo had the idea to create a NICU lullaby album for years but never had the resources to make it come to life.
As a former NICU baby herself, she said she got very emotional when she heard that the album was online and available to parents and the public.
"I cried a lot," Barricklo said. "It's crazy because you don't remember being a baby, but it's such a part of who I am."
Even though Barricklo wasn't born at WMC, she doesn't think that matters.
"To be able to feel like I can be able to give back to that is an incredible feeling," she said. "I wouldn't be here today without it."
SU musical theater junior Caylin Kelihor, 21, sang on the album and, like Barricklo, is a former NICU baby. Kelihor has a twin brother who stayed in the NICU longer than she did. At the time, her family lived an hour away from the Houston hospital where she and her brother were born.
Going back and forth between caring for Kelihor at home and her brother in the NICU was a challenge for her parents, she said. She's hoping the album will help NICU families who might find themselves in a similar situation.
"I think it's really nice knowing that I contributed to something that can help babies in my brother's position," Kelihor said.
Being back at a NICU is a "cathartic" feeling for Barricklo.
"I was once that baby and here I am 20 years later," she said. "They're going to be OK."
Being a "NICU graduate," Barricklo said she enjoying making the album and providing support for current NICU parents. "Kind of even just being a support for parents, being like, 'I know you feel like every day is the longest day of your life and that this is never going to end, but we made it.'"
Listeners can stream the album online at: https://www.valleyhealthlink.com/our-services/women-children/neonatal-intensive-care-unit-nicu-/nicu-songs-and-poems/
