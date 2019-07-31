WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University students have been working with the Winchester Senior Center to find ways to reduce loneliness and improve nutrition habits among older adults.
As a part of this effort, SU students received a grant from the Council for Independent Colleges and the AARP to fund a two-year study. On Thursday morning, students presented their findings to the Winchester Senior Center staff.
Students worked with the Winchester Senior Center to evaluate seniors’ loneliness through surveys that asked participants to rate how lonely they felt. For example, participants were asked to use a three-point scale to choose “how often do you feel left out?”
There were 34 participants in the study, but only 13 seniors participated from the beginning through the end of the study on loneliness. The average age of the participants was 77.7 years old.
SU student Jessica Stuart presented some of the findings. She said the students expected loneliness among seniors to decrease over the two-year span. Although the results were statistically insignificant, Stuart said, there was a small decrease in loneliness.
Among the participants, 23% reported a decrease in emotional and social loneliness over time.
“Our statistics didn’t prove anything, but I hope that our activities helped you guys out,” Stuart told the seniors listening to her presentation.
In another study, the goal was to reduce chronic diseases through nutrition intervention. In this study, 15 out of the 34 participants stayed involved to the end.
Students felt compelled to study nutrition after discovering one in 10 older adults faces malnutrition. Poor nutrition can increase the chances of developing a chronic illness. Through the study, students said they were able to see seniors change their old eating habits into more healthy behaviors.
Thirty-three percent of participants incorporated a greater variety of vegetables into their diets.
“Even though mathematically, this might not show anything as significant, it’s still pretty significant for you all in your lives,” said Hanna DeMeester, an SU student who worked on the study.
Roger Wallace, 67, of Winchester, participated in both studies. His loneliness decreased and he improved his eating habits, he said. The study even prompted him to visit the Winchester Senior Center more often.
“It’s good to be around people,” Wallace said.
The nutritional study influenced Wallace to eat more fruit, he said, adding that peaches are his favorite fruit.
Goldie Appleton, 91, of Winchester, said the loneliness study helped her to better accept being alone.
The study presentations were a part of a mobile symposium in which students and faculty members participated in research projects over the summer. The program is tuition free.
Thursday’s first presentation was at the Winchester Senior Center. Students also presented at SU’s Cool Spring campus in Clarke County on topics ranging from biology to history of the area. Finally, students also traveled to the Health and Life Sciences building on SU’s Winchester campus to share presentations on medicine and health science research.
