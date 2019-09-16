WINCHESTER — By becoming one of only a handful of schools to offer esports as a major, Shenandoah University is hoping to not only capitalize on a growing industry and connect students to jobs, but to also help build their character and socialization skills.
Gaming can build concentration, focus and hand-eye coordination, but it can sometimes lead to social isolation. By forming a 42-member esports team and offering a new esports major, university officials are focusing on the collective and individual benefits of gaming.
These benefits were discussed during an esports summit held at SU over the weekend. The variety of video games that are now available, from fantasy to sports, have opened up gaming to a more diverse group beyond the stereotypical gamer.
At SU, those taking esports classes or competing at the varsity level in esports include traditional athletes as well as conservatory and nursing students, according to Christopher Scroggins, SU’s instructor of esports.
“It bridges that social gap that we see occur a lot of times in the university setting,” he said during a panel discussion attended by about 50 people on Saturday. “Some people isolate themselves to play, and we’re finding that it really benefits students that may not go out and talk to people themselves. We’re providing this social setting for them to come, and we’re providing a setting where esports is de-stigmatized. It’s OK to talk about it, and everyone has the same passion as you.”
Panelist Doug Fulton, principal of Freedom High School in Loudoun County, said incorporating esports into the school division this year as an extracurricular activity is a way to provide guidance and oversight to students who are already gaming on their own.
Just as only about 2% of high school athletes earn college athletic scholarships, according to the NCAA — and less than 2% of NCAA athletes will play professionally — just 1 % of gamers will play professionally.
Esports revenue is expected to reach $1.1 billion this year, up nearly 27% from last year, according to Newzoo. The company is a global provider of esports analytics and games, according to its website.
While some parents may dream of their child earning $3 million for winning the Fortnite World Cup like 16-year-old Kyle Giersdorf did in July, the odds against it are astronomical.
Fulton said the main goals of including esports in the Loudoun school division is not just the possibility of college scholarships, but also to teach students skills such as electronic communication, project management, socialization and teamwork.
“There are so many good selling points educationally, besides the fact that they get to enjoy playing a game,” he said. “The game is kind of the carrier, but the real benefits are what you get inside for that student when they walk out. And that’s true of any activity or sport that you have.”
Broadcasting, event management, game writing and marketing are all jobs directly related to esports. Joey Gawrysiak, SU’s director of esports, said most esports graduates will work outside of esports because the degree will provide the skills necessary in other industries such as communications, finance and marketing. Like any field, he said an esports degree is not a guarantee of a job.
“But if they put that work in with the tools that we provide them, they’re going to get a job doing something they love when they’re done here,” Gawrysiak said. “But they’ve got to put a lot of work in.”
Gaming is male-dominated, but SU is looking to increase female participation. At least two of the 14 students majoring in esports — SU has about 3,800 students — are women and at least six of the 42-member esports varsity team are women. Sexual harassment of female gamers has been a problem in the gaming industry, but Gawrysiak said in an interview after the discussion that online bullying and harassment won’t be tolerated.
“Shenandoah University is a very accepting and open place. We want diversity in all of our programs, and I think that kind of seeps into esports,” he said. “Esports and gaming is a common language for a lot of people from all sorts of backgrounds.”
