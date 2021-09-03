WINCHESTER — At 1 p.m. today at Shentel Stadium, a Shenandoah University football team hungry to improve on the 18.4 points per game it averaged in five spring contests opens its season with Methodist University, a squad the Hornets hung a school-record 70 points on in 2019.
After holding their four regular-season opponents to a combined 66 points in the spring, it’s clear much has changed for the Monarchs since then.
Methodist won all four of those games to advance to the USA South Championship, which the Monarchs lost 31-20 to Huntingdon. SU head coach Scott Yoder noted that Methodist has 20 starters back from that team, so the Hornets should have their hands full with the non-conference foe it beat 70-35 to end the 2019 season.
“They’ve got high expectations, and they deserve to,” Yoder said.
Methodist’s defense is led by senior end Khalil Patterson, (5-10, 215), who earned All-Region honors after recording 21 tackles and 5.5 sacks in the spring, and 6-foot-3, 225-pound junior inside linebacker Roderic Christian (40 tackles, seven for loss).
The Monarchs (294.8 yards per game overall) gave up 119.6 rushing ypg on 3.1 yards per carry after surrendering 205.4 ygp on 5.0 ypc in 2019. SU gained 388 yards passing against Methodist in 2019 but still averaged 5.3 ypc.
“[Christian] is a really good North-South player, gets a ton of TFLs,” Yoder said. “They’ve got two good defensive ends where their motor doesn’t stop. I think what they did in the spring was [decide], ‘Make someone beat us throwing the football, and let out athleticism help defend the pass.’ Huntingdon got them in the championship game, and Huntingdon’s got kind of a run-first offense.”
Outside of freshman quarterback Steven Hugney (senior Zack Mathis is also expected to play at QB), the Hornets will counter Methodist’s defense with an experienced offense that will look to be balanced today. Senior running back Rashadeen Byrd Jr. rushed 69 times for 297 yards and eight TDs in the spring.
“If our front plays aggressively and fits up, then our backs are going to have some opportunities, and we need to take advantage of those,” Yoder said. “We don’t need to run it for 250 yards. We just need to stay balanced enough where they defensive ends can’t tee off on us because they know it’s pass all the time.”
On offense, Methodist is led by quarterback Brandon Bullins (6-2, 200). As a freshman, he completed 28 of 43 passes for three touchdowns and three interceptions against SU. In the spring, he completed 98 of 158 passes for 1,159 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.
“He’s a really good thrower,” Yoder said of Bullins. “He moves well in the pocket. He moves to throw. He’s not looking to scramble right away. If you get him off his spot, which we hope we can do, he’s good at kind of resetting and being able to sling it.
“With his athletic receivers, that’s dangerous in the scramble drill. He was impressive two years ago when we played them. He kept them in the game and kind of picked us apart at times. The fact that he’s got some more starts under his belt and a lot of more reps, he’s going to be even more dangerous this year.”
Bullins’ top receivers are 6-2, 183-pound Xzavier McNeil (22 catches, 299 yards, two TDs) and Kobe Praylow (5-10, 175, 18 catches, 175 yards, TD). McNeill caught all of three TD passes from Bullins in the 2019 game against SU (he had 11 catches for 125 yards).
Yoder said Methodist has too many athletic receivers to focus on one player. He said they do a good job with vertical routes up the seams.
“The key for us on defense is tackle,” Yoder said. “If we miss a lot of tackles, it’s just going to turn into a track meet, and that’s what they want. If a guy in a white jersey catches the ball, we’re going to have to get them on the ground. We’re going to have to get blue jerseys to the party and we’re going to have to tackle really well.”
SU’s deep and experienced front seven will also look to contain junior running back Tyquan Eddy (53 carries, 317 yards, 6.0 average, four TDs).
Praylow also is dangerous on special teams. Yoder said he breaks tackles and reverses direction well. He returned 11 punts for 223 yards (20.3 average) with a long of 58 yards and 13 kickoffs for 304 yards (23.4 average) with a long of 71 yards in the spring.
