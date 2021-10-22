WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University football team will definitely face a challenge today when first-year NCAA Division II school and former Old Dominion Athletic Conference opponent Emory & Henry makes a visit to Shentel Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
If the 4-2 Hornets hope to knock off a 4-2 Wasps team that has beaten Bridgewater 38-17 (SU beat the Eagles 34-27) and Hampden-Sydney 37-13 last Saturday (SU lost to the Tigers 28-7), they’ll likely need to do better in the red zone.
SU has only scored touchdowns on 50 percent (14 of 28) of its trips inside their opponents’ 20-yard lines. The Hornets have kicked seven field goals for an overall scoring percentage of 75 percent.
Last week, the Hornets had to settle for three Patrick Ritchie field goals in the red zone in a 24-23 loss to Ferrum. That includes one with 1:47 left after SU couldn’t convert a third-and-4 from the Panther 7 when Steven Hugney threw incomplete after SU had two three-yard runs. Needing only a field goal to win, Ferrum kicked a 35-yarder with three seconds left on its ensuing drive.
In SU’s other loss to Hampden-Sydney, SU had a 13-yard TD run from Gary Garlic in the first quarter but came up empty on three other trips in the red zone.
Red zone success isn’t everything in football, but the two teams at the top of the seven-team ODAC standings are thriving inside the 20. Washington & Lee (3-0 ODAC) has scored touchdowns 87 percent of the time (20 of 23). Randolph-Macon (3-1 ODAC) is putting the ball in the end zone 69 percent of the time (27 of 39).
SU head coach Scott Yoder said red zone issues are definitely the theme of the Hornets’ two losses.
“I think [the Ferrum game] was about six or seven plays throughout the game that we didn’t make and they did,” Yoder said. “That’s a point of emphasis, just us executing in critical moments.
“I looked back and I liked our call [at the Ferrum 7 in the final two minutes]. I liked that we were being aggressive.”
Yoder said the pass interference call on an underthrown 50-50 ball to Daniel Lamb that set up Ferrum’s game-winning field goal wasn’t egregious, but he knows why the flag was thrown.
“That plays going to happen in D3 football 50 times on Saturday, and I bet you 25 get called and 25 of them don’t,” Yoder said. “You should never let it come down to the striped shirts, because you just don’t know. I didn’t argue the call at all, but I didn’t think it was blatant at all.
“We had a couple that didn’t go our way in the first half that was just like that, where there was contact on a ball that’s up in the air. Are you going to call that hand fighting where they’re both going for it, or are you going to call pass interference? It is what it is, but that game was not decided on that play.”
SU’s biggest responsibility on defense today will be containing the Wasps’ rushing attack. Emory & Henry (438.8 yards per game overall) is averaging 255 rushing yards per contest and 5.8 yards per carry. Senior running back Devontae Jordan (5-foot-9, 190 pounds) has recorded 1,107 yards and 15 touchdowns on 117 attempts (6.5 average).
“He can make an ordinary run turn into a highlight,” Yoder said. “He’s very smooth. What jumps out to me is that he’s got an excellent lateral cut where he’ll press a gap, he’ll see an opening in a zone scheme, and all the sudden he’s out into another gap and accelerating.
“We have got to get Shenandoah helmets to the football. We’re going to have our work cut out for us there. He’s got our full attention.”
SU is giving up 393.2 yards and 150.5 rush yards per game. The Hornets will also go against quarterback Kyle Short (86 of 146, 1.062 yards, nine TDs, seven interceptions). Yoder said he has good athleticism and speed (195 rush yards, four TDs).
On offense, SU will be confronted by a defense giving up 306.2 yards per game (88 on the ground). Emory & Henry has the reigning ODAC Defensive Player of the Year and an All-American in defensive lineman Jay Swegheimer (6-4, 250, 34 tackles, four sacks). Jaylyn Kreimes (24 tackles, one interception) was named the small college state defensive back of the year by the Touchdown Club of Richmond last year.
“This is the best front seven that we’ve seen to this point,” Yoder said. “It’s not close. They live in your backfield. The linebackers can run. They’re disruptive. We’re going to have to be on point to eliminate negative plays.”
SU said the Wasps use a lot of man coverage.
“We’re a skill-based offense that loves open space, and this is a chance to prove ourselves,” Yoder said. “Can we create separation and big plays? The two games they’ve lost, teams have hit big plays on them because they’re playing man so much.”
The Hornets are averaging 405.5 yards per game (234 passing) led by Hugney (82 of 147, 978 yards, 8 TDs, 7 INTs), Rashadeen Byrd Jr. (598 yards, 4.9 average, 7 TDs) and Brant Butler (34 catches, 610 yards, 5 TDs).
