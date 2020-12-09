WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University is partnering with the esports team Washington Justice to provide internships and learning opportunities for students.
Founded in 2018 and owned by Mark Ein, the Washington Justice is a professional Overwatch League team representing the D.C, Maryland, Virginia region. The Overwatch League is a professional esports league for Overwatch, a six-versus-six, team-based first-person shooter video game. The league is made up of 20 teams worldwide.
The partnership between Winchester-based SU, which launched an esports major in the fall of 2019, and the Washington Justice will launch at the start of 2021 and conclude at the end of summer 2022. Through the partnership, the Washington Justice will provide internship opportunities for SU students during the school year. Internships will focus on business operations, team operations, sponsorships or marketing.
This is the first partnership of its kind between an Overwatch League team and a university, according to SU Director of Esports Joey Gawrysiak. He said SU currently has 48 students studying esports and 56 students competing in esports.
Esports, short for electronic sports, is competitive video gaming. Its popularity has exploded in recent years. Last year, the industry raked in $1 billion.
SU's agreement with the Washington Justice guarantees an internship to one student per semester, with professional development opportunities available to other esports majors and players, such as help with building a resume, mock interviews with industry professionals and help running Washington Justice live and online events.
"This is an incredible opportunity for our students and Shenandoah to work with a first-class esports organization like the Washington Justice," Gawrysiak said in a press release. "This partnership will prepare our students to work in the esports industry with real-world experiences and networking opportunities. The Washington Justice and their incredible staff recognize the opportunities esports brings students beyond gaming and we couldn't be more excited about what this partnership will bring to both Shenandoah University and the Justice. This is just another step we are taking to grow our esports program at SU and what sets us apart from other programs."
The esports major at SU encompasses revenue generation, marketing, event management and broadcast production.
Grant Paranjape, vice president of esports business for the Washington Justice, said in the release that the partnership aims "to provide Shenandoah students with real, tangible industry experience, so they can be well-equipped for their first career following graduation. We have had the unique privilege of interacting with many of Shenandoah's students already, and by combining the excellent education they are receiving in the classroom with hands-on experience at a major esports franchise, we believe we can truly offer students the best in-class opportunity to equip themselves for a successful career in the esports industry."
