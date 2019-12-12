WINCHESTER — More than 40 students from around the state are expected to compete in the inaugural esports championship for the Virginia High School League (VHSL) at Shenandoah University on Jan. 18.
Esports is competitive video gaming and its popularity is growing, with multi-million dollar prizes at major tournaments.
The VHSL PlayVS Esports Championship will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center on SU’s main campus in Winchester. Students will be competing in the Rocket League and League of Legends games. The event is free and open to the public.
“Hosting the first high school esports championship in Virginia at Shenandoah University is a tremendous opportunity for both the school and the city of Winchester as we continue to grow esports in the area,” Joey Gawrysiak, SU’s Director of Esports, said in a university media release.
More than 300 Virginia high schools were invited to join the VHSL’s one-year esports pilot program. Thirty-seven schools are participating in the program, and 32 schools will be invited to the playoffs in early January. Four teams will advance to the championship playing League of Legends and eight teams will face off in Rocket League.
Attendees can watch the matches on four 70-inch monitors and a large video screen. The tournament’s quarterfinals and semifinals will be broadcast on SU’s Twitch channel at twitch.tv/shenandoahesports. The finals will be broadcast on twitch.tv/playvs.
