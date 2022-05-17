WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University will host a Veterans Community Engagement Forum at 1 p.m. June 2 in Halpin-Harrison Hall.
The event will bring together veterans and private, public and non-governmental organizations that support them to discuss and foster a better understanding of issues affecting veterans and their families.
According to a university news release, the forum aims to re-engage veterans and the regional Community Veterans Engagement Boards (CVEBs) that focus on strategic actions that optimize veterans’ support, care, and services. CVEBs, which operate under the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, work to create collaborative networks on the local level and use community resources to address issues identified by the local community. Additionally, the forum will shed light on the many services available to veterans and provide an opportunity to problem-solve some of the issues plaguing the veteran community.
SU Provost Cameron McCoy said in a news release that it’s exciting to once again partner with the CVEBs and community partners to support veterans.
“Shenandoah University is committed to being a school of choice for veterans and the leader in promoting and providing world-class education, services, and support to military-affiliated learners in our region,” he said.
A military-affiliated panel will identify veterans’ needs and focus on understanding some of the challenges facing the military community throughout the region. The panel will consist of an active-duty service member, a veteran, a veteran’s spouse, and a SU student who is the child of a veteran.
Michael Diaz, the Northern Shenandoah Valley CVEB’s chair, will discuss has been done to address veterans’ needs.
The forum will also include a presentation on Bunker Labs, which helps veterans and military spouses start and grow successful businesses. There will also be a roundtable discussion among veteran-supporting organizations regarding services available in the area and how to promote partnership and collaboration across organizations.
McCoy, a veteran, will share information about the Veterans, Military and Families Center (VMFC) and the planned Hub for Innovators, Veterans and Entrepreneurs (HIVE). Attendees can review the HIVE’s progress following the event.
In creating the HIVE, the release says Shenandoah University has identified an opportunity to support the community by restoring the former National Guard Armory on campus. The initiative is designed to support local and regional economic growth and development, while providing an anchor for veteran care, services and resources.
Before the forum, a lunch and vendor fair will begin at noon in Halpin-Harrison Hall.
For more information about the forum or to RSVP, visit su.edu/vets.
