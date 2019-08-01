WINCHESTER — For the first time, Shenandoah University will offer a degree program outside of the United States.
The program, slated to start this fall, will be offered to 25 Chinese students and held at Shanghai Jiao Tong University in Shanghai, China. The students, who are professionals in upper and middle management positions in the tech and finance industries, will ultimately receive a masters of business administration degree from SU.
The degree program requires students to earn 36 credits over 12 months and is called the Global Executive Track-Master of Business Administration, or GET-MBA.
“It’s almost like our satellite campus,” said Yvonne Chen, SU’s associate dean of global initiatives and the program’s founder. In time, Chen envisions building an SU campus in China.
Chen said she wanted to establish a working relationship with China because the country has one of the world’s top two economies. Shanghai is one of the most commercialized and competitive cities in China, she added.
“We are late to the game,” Chen said. “Others have been there decades before us, but it’s better late than never.”
Getting this program running took about 18 months of work, she said.
“I think this will put SU on a completely different level than we were before,” Chen said. “It elevates Shenandoah University to a global stage.”
It’s possible in the future that SU students from the U.S. could pursue the MBA program in Shanghai, but for now it is to benefit Chinese professionals.
Seven faculty member from SU’s Harry F. Byrd, Jr. School of Business will travel to China to help instruct the MBA courses along with faculty from Shanghai Jiao Tong University. Courses taught by the SU professors will be taught in English while simultaneously translated into Mandarin.
