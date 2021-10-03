WINCHESTER — Shortly after Saturday night's Homecoming game was over, the Shenandoah University football made its way over to the fans who were standing and applauding on the press box side of the stands.
They greeted them with a verbal routine that Hornets defensive tackle Mason Caldwell said is a longstanding tradition at SU and one that wide receiver Brant Butler says the team does before practices and games. It ended with them all yelling Muhammad Ali's famous quote of "Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee!"
For much of the first half, the Hornets weren't floating — they were getting stomped into the ground. But man, talk about a stinging rally.
After giving up the first 24 points of the game, SU responded with the biggest comeback in program history to defeat Bridgewater 34-27 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action.
The Hornets didn't take their first lead until there were 27 seconds left in the game. That was when freshman quarterback Steven Hugney threw a fade into the back left corner of the end zone that Butler hauled in with his right hand while a defender tugging on his body for a 13-yard touchdown.
Patrick Ritchie kicked the extra point to make it 34-27, then SU (3-1, 1-1 ODAC) survived Bridgewater's attempt to tie or possibly win the game. Matt Lawton (26 of 42 for 312 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions) completed three straight passes for 47 yards to get the Eagles to the SU 32 with two seconds left.
After each team took a timeout, Lawton tossed a high pass toward the back right corner of the end zone that was batted away by strong safety Ahvyon Boothe (six tackles). SU's defense gave up 474 yards, but the Hornets only gave up 217 yards and three points over the last 34 minutes and had the two interceptions.
Boothe's deflection allowed SU to celebrate a result that not many in the crowd of 3,102 would have anticipated at halftime.
"I'm speechless. I'm excited," said Butler, whose score was made possible by a tipped pass that SU free safety Quante Redd intercepted and returned 18 yards to the Bridgewater 49 with 1:20 left. "I can't even put it into words."
Butler's final catch was a fitting end to a night in which he routinely burned Bridgewater. Butler caught eight passes for 177 yards (he also had a 38-yard TD catch) with the help of the finest performance of Hugney's young collegiate career.
Hugney played the entire game at quarterback for the first time and brushed off two first-half interceptions as part of an effort in which he completed 19 of 32 passes for 287 yards and three TDs. On a few occasions Bridgewater had two defenders in the vicinity of Butler — one fronting him, one in back — but essentially left him open, and Hugney kept throwing perfect passes where only Butler could get it for big gains.
Butler wasn't wide open at the end, but the 6-foot-3, 195-pound graduate student simply wasn't going to be denied.
"[Bridgewater's Chase Rosenthal] was kind of bringing me down, and I just had to reach high and grab it," Butler said. "Once I put my hand on it, I was like, 'Oh my God, I really just caught that.' And then the crowd [was yelling] and my teammates were coming at me — it was crazy."
Once again, Hugney put the ball where he needed to.
In the preseason, SU coaches raved about Hugney's athleticism, and the play before he moved forward and backward in the pocket to avoid pressure and ultimately hit Ethan Bigbee for a 26-yard gain.
Bigbee had six catches for 76 yards and a 18-yard TD catch with 3:18 left in the first half in which Hugney fired a bullet into the end zone that hit Bigbee in stride as he slanted over the middle, making it 24-7.
"It got to the point where I was kind of locked in, not really thinking," Hugney said. "I was reading the defense and putting the ball where it needed to be. It felt good.
"[At the end], I felt like if I put the ball in the right location, Brant was probably going to come down with it, and he did."
"He battled," SU head coach Scott Yoder said. "He's going to be the type of kid that if you need a score, you want the ball in his hands."
Yoder expected a big day for the Hornets offense, and after a slow start SU finished with 406 yards. SU was stopped on downs on a fourth-and-2 run on its first drive, had a Hugney interception on its second, and had to punt on its third thanks to a nine-yard sack by Millbrook graduate Jayden Johnson.
"We knew we had an edge on the outside," Yoder said. "It took us a little while to expose that, but they couldn't hang with our skill kids on the outside. In the first half, we really stopped ourselves."
The Hornets had a balanced approach with 32 passes and 27 runs.
Rashadeen Byrd's run through a huge hole up the middle for a 35-yard TD with 3:20 left (and Ritchie's extra point) tied the game at 27 and preceded the drive that produced Redd's interception. Byrd finished with 110 yards and two TDs on 20 carries.
On defense, SU tackle Mason Caldwell said the Hornets never got down on themselves despite giving up scores on each of Bridgewater's first four possessions (three touchdowns, one field goal). The Eagles came in averaging 49.8 rushing yards per game on 1.8 yards per carry, but Demetreus Jalepes (24 carries, 107 yards, TD) sparked a 162-yard performance in which the Eagles picked up 4.8 yards per attempt.
But as the game went on, Bridgewater had to work harder and harder for success with its running game.
"We started flipping our guys back to where they were running the ball to," said Caldwell, who like Jalepes graduated from Spring Mills (W.Va.) High School. "They kept trying to overload one side and running to the opposite side. We also flowed better up front, so that [Jalepes] couldn't get cutback lanes. He couldn't turn it up on us and go north and south. We had to keep making him go east and west."
Yoder also felt the Hornets pass rush got the job done in the second half.
"We knew when they had to throw, advantage us," Yoder said. "They basically could have been called for holding on every play that they pass set. We had pressure and we made some good plays in the secondary."
The Hornets trailed in the second quarter in each of their first two wins, and faced even tougher odds on Saturday. Yoder said SU can't make a habit of it, but the Hornets are showing they certainly know how to fight.
"We're just gutty," Caldwell said. "We're going to give it our all."
For SU, Ben Burgan had 16 tackles and Jahquan Collins added 13. Keyshawn Wilder had an interception.
Sherando graduate Jack Hendren made all three of his extra points and both of his field goals for Bridgewater. He opened the scoring with a 21-yard field goal and boomed a 47-yarder that had plenty of distance with 5:12 left to put the Eagles up 27-20.
