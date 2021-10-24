WINCHESTER — In the Shentel Stadium stands following Saturday's football game, a fan was overheard making a lighthearted comment about Shenandoah University's Patrick Ritchie.
"Can the Washington Football Team sign him to kick?" he said.
The WFT showed it had lost faith in kicker Dustin Hopkins this past week by cutting him and signing Chris Blewitt off the practice squad.
There's no such issue at SU with its senior kicker and punter Ritchie. And on Saturday, one of the best special teams players in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference set off an explosive celebration by accomplishing one of the only things missing from his decorated career.
Ritchie made a career-long 40-yard field goal as time expired to give Shenandoah a 9-7 win over former ODAC rival and NCAA Division II member Emory & Henry.
With the win, Hornets head coach Scott Yoder (41-41 record since 2013) tied Paul Barnes (41-70 from 2002-12) for the most coaching victories in SU history.
Ritchie sprinted toward the sideline after his kick sailed high through the uprights. Most of the 1,426 fans in attendance roared and his teammates swarmed to him to celebrate SU's first win over the Wasps (4-3) since 2017 and Ritchie's first game-winning field goal in the closing seconds of the game at any level of football.
With 2:59 left in the third quarter, Ritchie pulled an extra-point kick to the left that would have tied the game at 7 for SU (5-2). It was just the third kick of any type that Ritchie had missed all year — he entered Saturday having made 21 of 22 extra points and 7 of 8 field goals.
"I'm not going to lie to you. After that extra point, I was kind of down," Ritchie said. "Anybody in that situation would be down about it. But it was a one-score game, and I knew if it came down to it, I was going to do what I had to do.
"I'm still in disbelief that I hit that field goal. But I went out there and knew it had to happen. I did what I've been practicing all year, and I hit it through."
Ritchie's kick capped a seven-play, 22-yard drive that started at the E&H 45 with 1:49 left and was directed by senior quarterback Zack Mathis (16 of 23, 93 yards, one interception). Mathis took over at the start of the second half in relief of freshman starter Steven Hugney (10 of 21, 64 yards, three interceptions).
Ritchie actually put SU up 23-21 the previous week against Ferrum on a field goal with 1:47 left, but the Panthers won the game 24-23 on a 35-yard field goal with three seconds left.
"Losing to a game-winning field goal and then winning on a game-winning field goal, it's crazy," Ritchie said.
The field goal also provided a nice reward for SU's defense, which had its finest effort of the year.
E&H came into Saturday averaging 41.7 points and 438.8 yards per game while the Hornets had not held an opponent under 20 points and were giving up 393.2 yards per game. Led by a brilliant performance from senior middle linebacker Ben Burgan (16 tackles, four for loss), the Hornets became the first team to hold the Wasps under 30 points this year and limited them to a season-low 266 yards. SU stopped E&H three times in the red zone.
Ritchie's biggest contributions for SU prior to this year were as a punter — he was a first team All-ODAC selection at that position as a junior. On Saturday, his punting and SU's defense played a huge role in making that final kick possible.
After punting on its first possession and fumbling on its second, E&H scored the game's first touchdown on a six-yard touchdown run by Devontae Jordan to cap a seven-play, 63-yard drive with 1:17 left in the first quarter.
Yoder said on Wednesday that Jordan had SU's full attention, but the problem was that Jordan routinely broke tackles in the first half. After a 14-yard run to the SU 2-yard on third-and-16 early in the second quarter, Jordan had 120 yards on 16 carries.
But then linebacker Nigel Duberry (eight tackles, one forced fumble and recovery) stopped Jordan for a one-yard gain on a run up the middle to give SU the ball on downs with 13:50 left in the second quarter.
After that, it seemed like every time SU needed a big play on defense, they made it, and almost every time they were in a position to make a tackle, they made it. Jordan only had 48 yards on 20 carries the rest of the game.
"We went back to our base defense, and they couldn't do anything with it," Burgan said. "It was all about doing our jobs."
"It was a full defensive effort the whole day," said Yoder, who was particularly impressed with Burgan. "[Jordan's] a good player. They're a good offense, and they made some plays. But we got a lot of red jerseys to the football. Our interior defense, in A and B gap, was making runs go to the outside. You've got a chance when you do that."
After a 42-yard interception return by Zyquis Law to the SU 18, the Hornets forced Wasps quarterback Kyle Short (11 of 22, 57 yards, interception; 10 carries, 38 yards) to run out of bounds at the SU 10 on fourth-and-6 from the 14 for a turnover on downs with 2:09 left in the first half.
The score was 7-6 after a Rashadeen Byrd Jr. (15 carries, 43 yards) TD run on fourth-and-goal from the 1 (the 32-yard drive was set up by a bad punt snap in which Alden Williams tackled punter Ethan Muncy for a seven-yard loss). SU then made a third red-zone stop with 11:52 left in the fourth quarter. Strong safety Ahvyon Boothe (nine tackles) intercepted the ball at the SU 2 after Short underthrew a pass after being flushed to his left.
Later, Burgan roared after ripping down Jordan for a four-yard loss on fourth-and-3 with 6:14 left in the game at the SU 37.
The Hornets' ensuing drive stalled at the E&H 43, but Ritchie — who boomed a 58-yard punt earlier in the fourth quarter — pinned the Wasps with a punt that was downed at the 2 with 3:31 left.
Three plays later, linebacker Jahquan Collins forced a poor pass from Short with his pressure, and the Wasps punted from their 8.
Starting at the E&H 45, Mathis connected with Austin Ragan for 12 yards on first down, then Byrd had a huge eight-yard run on third-and-7 to the Wasps' 22 to move the chains again.
It was a rough day for SU's offense in large part because SU was preparing for mostly man coverage, and Yoder said E&H played zone the entire game. (Yoder said one of the Wasps' corners wasn't at the game and another got hurt early in the game.) But the Hornets got the job done in the end when it counted.
"In a two-minute drill situation, the first play is always important to get things rolling," Mathis said. "We had really good field position and I had no doubt we would be able to get it done."
Two plays after Byrd's eight-yard run, Ritchie ended it on a play that started with six seconds on the clock.
After making his post-game comments in the Shentel Stadium press box, Yoder hugged Ritchie and told him, "I hope that kick felt as good as it looked. I'm proud of you."
"He's been a weapon every week," said Yoder of the player who also has run for two first downs on fake punts this year. "Kickoffs, punts. Snaps aren't always perfect, but you trust he's going to do a great job. I liked our chances at the end, and he hit it right down the middle."
Yoder was proud of his entire team.
"Last week was really tough to get over, and the guys had a great week of practice," Yoder said. "Hopefully, they saw what they can do when they play 60 minutes."
SU travels to ODAC foe Randolph-Macon next Saturday. Also for the Hornets, Brant Butler had six catches for 67 yards and Ethan Bigbee had 11 catches for 34 yards. David Agyei had nine tackles.
