WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University has given City Council an updated timetable for its planned renovations of four baseball and softball fields in Jim Barnett Park.
According to documents shared with council at its meeting and work session on Tuesday, $554,978 in renovations and improvements will be made to the park’s Henkel Harris and Bodie Grim fields between October and March. Those diamonds will then become home fields to Handley High School’s baseball and softball teams.
From August through December 2021, an additional $3,490,300 in renovations and improvements will be performed at Bridgeforth and Rotary fields, which will then become home to Shenandoah University’s baseball and softball squads.
An additional $1,010,000 in amenities will be added to Bridgeforth and Rotary by December 2025, documents state. Those improvements include new stadium lights and spectator stands, an indoor batting cage and upgrades to the existing press box.
In January, Shenandoah University (SU) and the city of Winchester entered into a 40-year agreement that allows the school to manage the four ball fields in exchange for the renovations.
Originally, SU planned to start work on Bodie Grim and Henkel Harris this past spring, and Bridgeforth and Rotary in August. On July 31, SU issued a statement explaining the COVID-19 pandemic impacted its capital improvements budget and delayed the ball field renovations.
SU’s agreement with the city also called on the university to establish a youth sports program for children from economically disadvantaged families in Winchester. The documents shared with City Council this week state the school still plans to invest a total of $125,000 into the program, paid in five annual installments of $25,000 each through December 2025.
“Shenandoah’s commitment to this project has not wavered,” Winchester Parks and Recreation Director Lynn A. Miller told councilors on Tuesday.
City Council is expected to either accept or reject SU’s updated timeline at its next business meeting on Sept. 22. If the proposal is rejected, it could potentially derail the entire 40-year agreement between Winchester and the university.
In other business at Tuesday night’s meeting and work session, which was City Council’s first in-person get-together since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March, members:
Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance that would add a planned-unit development (PUD) designation to 9.65 acres of property zoned Low-Density Residential (LR) at 654 Fox Drive. The rezoning would clear the way for a planned expansion of the Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury retirement community that would include a total of 97 apartments.
Voted 8-0-1 to approve a subdivision request from Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity that allows the Winchester-based nonprofit to split 0.41-acre of land at 405 West Lane into four parcels where single-family houses can be built for people who have difficulty affording mortgage payments. Councilor Kim Herbstritt, CEO of Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, abstained from the vote.Learned about an agreement between the city of Winchester and the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley that authorizes the nonprofit to distribute up to $400,000 in federal CARES Act funding for city residents who need utility, rent or mortgage assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voted unanimously to table a conditional-use permit (CUP) request from Kim Craig, who is seeking permission to operate a neighborhood convenience establishment in a small building at 1200 Valley Ave. that is zoned Limited High-Density Residential (HR-1). The CUP would allow the property to be used for a wide range of things, including a convenience store or bakery. Council asked that the conditions of the CUP be narrowed to focus only on the uses Craig hopes to implement.
Unanimously approved the acquisition of Wyck Street as a public right-of-way, and 2.86 acres of property at 700 Fairmont Ave. for construction of a stormwater drainage pond. Winchester will pay $329,250 to Winchester and Western Railroad, the current owner of the Fairmont Avenue parcel, and use the drainage pond to alleviate stormwater flooding on North Cameron Street.
Heard a presentation from interim Fire and Rescue Chief Hadden Culp about steps he is taking to improve staffing and services within the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department.
Unanimously approved a resolution of sorrow to memorialize the recent passing of Winchester businessman J. Thomas “Tommy” Kremer Jr., who served on City Council from July 1, 1976, to June 30, 1984.
Unanimously approved the creation of two City Council committees — Public Safety and Finance. The roles and meeting schedules of the committees will be fleshed out in the coming weeks.
Heard about a series of recommended changes to the city’s Comprehensive Employee Management System.
Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance amendment that would allow telecommunications companies to install small cellular equipment in public rights-of-way.
Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance that would vacate and convey a 2,057-square-foot portion of the Center Street right-of-way adjacent to 152 Fox Drive.
Met in executive session for 30 minutes to discuss appointments to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, School Board, Tourism Board and Local Emergency Planning Committee. No action was taken following the closed-door discussions.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session in Winchester’s War Memorial Building were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Evan Clark and members John Willingham, Judy McKiernan, Les Veach, Kim Herbstritt, Les Veach and Bill Wiley.
