WINCHESTER — In an effort to help area veterans and military families, Shenandoah University hosted a Veterans Community Engagement Forum on Thursday afternoon.
As part of the forum, five panelists from various military backgrounds, including the daughter of a military veteran, answered questions about veteran services, needs and more inside Halpin-Harrison Hall.
Panelists were: Sgt. 1st Class Robert Hucks, a recruiting and retention officer with the Virginia National Guard; Cmdr. Rich Petro of VFW Post 2123; Brig. Gen. Lisa Doumont, an executive leadership consultant at Valley Health; Jaylen Mims, an SU student whose father served 25 years in the Marines; and Travis Dodson, an eight-year combat veteran in the Marines who now owns Middletown Firearms.
The panelists said some of the most important needs for veterans include information and access to information, cooperation among veterans organizations and veteran-owned businesses, empathy, support within school systems and better transitional support.
Doumont said those providing services to veterans should first understand processes and then work to inform veterans and those involved with veterans resources of the process and help them through it.
“Then after you have been involved in the business of helping veterans for awhile, circle back to those organizations and say, ‘This is what you’re doing well,’ because they want that feedback, and tell them, ‘This is what you can do better,’” she said. “Understanding the process and then informing it (is important)… but challenge the veterans when they come in to have their own self awareness about what it is they need.”
Petro said welcoming transitioning veterans into the community is imperative to their success, beginning with programs that are available.
“Things have changed since the last time they were here,” he said. “Joining a veterans organization, as much as you may be tired of the military and you don’t want to get back into a military-type setting, it’s for your benefit to do so.”
On the family side of things, Mims said children of military members “know what they’re feeling” and should have a place to “talk to other kids without using a filter.”
The forum also included a presentation on the Community Veterans Engagement Board by Mike Diaz; a presentation on VA care and services; a presentation from the Red Cross; and a presentation on Bunker Labs, which is a nonprofit organization that provides community, programs, and courses to help military veterans and military spouses start and grow successful businesses and startups.
Those attending Thursday’s forum were treated to lunch courtesy of Mission BBQ and were able to peruse vendor booths prior to the presentations.
