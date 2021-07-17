WINCHESTER — Temperatures in a city can vary as much as 16 degrees by neighborhood, according to Anne Marchant, Shenandoah University's director of the Division of Applied Technology.
"The higher temperatures are associated with areas with fewer trees, so the affluent areas are greener and have more trees, and so that's not necessarily good for the entire city, much less disadvantaged groups," she said, citing previous state studies.
Marchant is leading a volunteer effort at SU to study how temperatures vary in Winchester during the hottest period of the summer as part of the Heat Watch Project facilitated by the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges.
SU plans to provide the data to urban planners in Winchester so they can make informed decisions when considering the creation of green space and preserving current ones. The data also will be shared with the Virginia Department of Forestry.
Sixteen people from the SU community volunteered to measure heat and humidity on nine routes in the city on Thursday. They had to walk, bike or drive the same 3-mile route three times. The routes were conducted in the morning, afternoon and evening.
Wes Brown, who works at SU's Center for Immersive Learning, was one of the volunteers measuring the heat and humidity in the downtown area and in the city's North End. His route included the Loudoun Street Mall, Fairmont Avenue, North Kent Street and the area near the Winchester Police Department on Piccadilly Street.
As he walked along his route, Brown donned a bright neon vest and carried a temperature measurement tool, which resembles a scanner or video camera.
On his afternoon route around 3 p.m., the temperature was about 90 degrees. He could see that it was cooler along Fairmont Avenue, which has more shade trees, than it was on North Kent Street.
The data collection comes about two weeks after a historic heatwave in the Pacific Northwest killed about 200 people in the U.S.
A recent peer-reviewed study by Earth's Future found that low-income residents and communities of color in the U.S. live in higher and more dangerous temperatures.
Brown said it's important to be involved in a project like this, because of the valuable data it will provide to local urban planners.
The data collected is valuable, Marchant said, because it can help justify the need to plant trees where there is little shade, such as near shopping centers along Pleasant Valley Road.
"Maybe some of the residential areas that are economically disadvantaged, where the houses are closer together and there are fewer trees," she said. "Maybe the city needs to think about investing in some trees there or putting in some parks."
