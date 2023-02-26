SALEM — Another stirring Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament run at the Salem Civic Center came up one win short for the Shenandoah University women's basketball team on Sunday.
The seventh-seeded and defending ODAC Tournament champion Hornets fell to No. 1 Washington & Lee 73-57 in the ODAC championship game. W&L clinched an NCAA Division III Tournament berth with the win.
Over the last 57 seconds of the second quarter, the entire third quarter, and the first minute of the fourth quarter, the Generals (22-6) outscored the Hornets (19-10) 35-9 to expand a 28-26 lead into a 63-35 advantage. SU never got closer than the final 16-point margin.
The 2019 and 2022 champions, SU came into Sunday with an 8-1 record since 2019 in ODAC Tournament games at the Salem Civic Center, including 7-1 in games in which they were the lower seed.
The Hornets went a combined 0-3 against No. 2 Randolph-Macon College and No. 3 Bridgewater College during the regular season, but SU beat them 66-57 in Thursday's quarterfinals and 75-60 in Saturday's semifinals, respectively.
SU split two games with Washington & Lee in the regular season. But led by 6-foot-2 freshman Mary Schleusner (30 points on 12-of-23 shooting, 19 rebounds, five blocks, two steals) the Generals followed up their 71-48 win in the regular-season finale over the Hornets with another convincing win Sunday.
It was a battle until SU's foul troubles started to catch up to them late in the first half.
"When we go into foul trouble, we had to sub differently, and go down our rotation differently, and I think that created momentum [for W&L]," said Hornets coach Melissa Smelzer-Kraft in a phone interview.
The Generals wiped out a 14-10 SU advantage with a 14-0 run to go up 24-14 with 9:10 left in the second quarter, but the Hornets went on a 7-0 run to make it 28-26 with 57 seconds left after a layup by Terese Greene (16 points, three assists, three steals).
But starter Emily Williams (five rebounds) was on the bench at that point with three fouls. And with five seconds left, starting point Madisen Kimble (14 points, six rebounds, six assists, four steals), picked up her third personal foul, then was whistled for a technical foul for her reaction to the call to give her four fouls.
Sofia Feigelson (seven points, six rebounds, two assists) hit a free throw to make it 29-26 Generals, and no one challenged a 25-foot 3-pointer that Hanna Malik (12 points, seven rebounds, six assists) banked in off the glass just before the buzzer to make it 32-26.
"I think it was a little bit of frustration, and I though [the whistle] was a little bit quick," said Smeltzer-Kraft of the technical on Kimble. "But you've got to keep cool in certain moments, and that obviously springboarded them. And what compounded it was us not guarding Malik to end the half. The last 10 seconds of the half were pretty awful."
Kimble started the second half on the bench, and Williams joined her with her fourth foul just 90 seconds into the half. By the time Kimble checked back in with 5:48 left in the third quarter, it was 44-30, and it was 48-30 when Williams checked back in with 4:21 left.
Led by the ODAC Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year and First Team selection Schleusner, W&L made 11 of 17 shots in the third quarter. Schleusner scored 10 points in the quarter and the Generals had 25 points of their 27 points in the quarter either in the paint or from the free-throw line.
Of the five tallest players on the floor on Sunday, SU only had one of them in 6-2 Shawnise Campbell (13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks). The Generals featured three 6-footers. W&L had a 53-40 rebounding edge and was also led by 6-1 Kathryn Vandiver (14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks) and 6-0 Grace O'Connor (eight points, four rebounds, two blocks).
"We're not very deep in the post," said Smelzer-Kraft, who did not get to use 6-3 freshman Lydia Peterson this year due to injury. ""[W&L's] length is just relentless and impactful."
SU made only 2 of 16 shots in the third quarter. Overall, the Hornets' three All-ODAC selections Greene, Kimble and Campbell combined to make just 10 of 47 shots (21.2 percent). SU made 20 of 70 (28.6 percent) as a team.
'They got shots and they got looks, but they were just cold today," Smeltzer-Kraft said.
The Hornets had a stellar run to make the final.
In the quarterfinals, SU rallied from a 12-point first quarter deficit and outscored Randolph-Macon 27-16 in the final period to pull out a 66-57 triumph.
The Yellow Jackets (19-7) started hot and led the Hornets 19-7 after one quarter. SU rallied in the second period and drew even at 29-29 on Campbell's putback at the buzzer.
R-MC led 41-39 heading into the final period and pushed that margin to 45-39 with nine minutes remaining, capping a 12-0 run.
SU fought back again. Campbell's 3-point play gave the Hornets the lead for good and 47 seconds later Gabby Krystofiak drilled a 3-pointer to push the lead to 52-47 with 5:08 left.
With Randolph-Macon forced to foul late, SU made 8 of 8 free throws in the final 40 seconds to close out the win.
Greene led the Hornets with 22 points, while Campbell recorded her second double-double of the tournament with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Kimble notched 14 points for the Hornets, who were 21 of 59 from the floor.
Randolph-Macon, which had a 53-43 rebounding edge, put up a whopping 75 shots, but made just 23. Katherine Cagey had 23 points and 15 rebounds, while Jane Elkins added 11 points and 12 rebounds.
In the semifinals, SU took on a Bridgewater team that held the Hornets to 44 and 53 points to beat them twice in the regular season. Led by Kimble's career-high 32 points and career high seven 3-pointers, SU scored the second most points of any team against Bridgewater (20-6) this year in a 75-60 win.
SU led 16-8 after one quarter, 38-22 at the half and 55-41 after three quarters.
In addition to Kimble's 32, Greene had 16 points and both Krystofiak and Campbell 10 points each. Greene and Campbell added seven rebounds each.
SU shot 41 percent (26 of 64) for the game including 53 percent (8 of 15) in the 22-point second quarter. Bridgewater shot 40 percent (23 of 57).
The Hornets dominated on the glass with a 42-28 edge. That led to 32 points in the paint and 13 second-chance points.
"I was proud of our journey this week, but we came out on the wrong end today," said Smeltzer-Kraft, whose team had to play a first round tournament game on Monday, a 70-45 win over No. 10 Eastern Mennonite. "It's hard to get to the championship game. It's hard to play four games in a week and five games in eight days."
SU finished seventh in the league despite posting an 11-7 conference record. With no seniors on the team, the Hornets could create a smoother path for themselves in the postseason next year.
"We've now played in the championship game three of the last five years, which is incredible to think about," Smeltzer-Kraft said. "Telling that to recruits, and telling them we just had our best two-year victory total ever [41 wins, is big]. We're just continuing to elevate in region, and hopefully, nationally."
