After winning its first-ever ODAC Tournament championship in 2019, the 2019-20 Shenandoah University women’s basketball team featured 14 returning players, including four starters, and were picked to finish seventh in the league.
The Hornets won the ODAC Tournament for the second time in the winter of 2022. The 2022-23 team isn’t nearly experienced as the 2019-20 team that finished fifth. But the league’s coaches have picked them to finish in a tie for fifth after SU placed fourth in the 2021-22 regular season.
In short, the Hornets seem to be gaining more respect around the 13-team league.
SU would love to be a team that, at minimum, finishes in the top half of the ODAC every year. But right now, the Hornets — who open their season at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at non-conference foe Goucher — are just focused on being the best they can be after losing six seniors, including three starters and their top four scorers. First Team All-ODAC selection Olivia Weinel and ODAC Defensive Player of the Year Sierra St. Cyr are among the graduates.
“We did lose a lot [of players],” said SU ninth-year head coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft. “We’ve really focused with our team, ‘This is a new team. This is us. This is our group. And we haven’t proven anything yet.’ I’m not worried [about the preseason poll number]. It’s all about who plays well at the end, and we’ve proven that we know how to do that.”
SU certainly has. In a surprise, the Hornets won the 2019 ODAC Tournament as the eighth seed, but last year’s team that finished fourth in the league (13-5) was a clear contender after winning 12 of its last 13 regular-season games. SU finished 22-6 for a program record win total and lost in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.
This year’s SU team features 11 returners, including five who averaged double digits in minutes played, and seven freshmen. But after losing those six seniors, it’s been an adjustment. There isn’t one senior on this year’s team.
“From our perspective, this is not only talent but also leadership development we’re looking at,” Smeltzer-Kraft said. “We went from being very old to very young in one graduation cycle.
“The focus has been on getting back to basics, pouring back into things that maybe we didn’t have to pour into last year with so many upperclassmen, and investing in the bigger picture for a lot of our younger women.”
One of SU’s returning starters is junior point guard and captain Madisen Kimble (5.1 points per game, 2.0 assists).
“Getting in the gym, helping them with the defense, running over the plays since we have so many newcomers,” said Kimble when asked how she’s helping the team with its roster transition. “Instead of getting shots up, we’ll go over plays, and I’ll go over the defense and where we’re supposed to be.”
Smeltzer-Kraft said the Hornets have spent a lot of time focusing on their defensive principles. SU has featured a strong defense for several years, and last year the Hornets led the ODAC in field goal percentage defense (33.0) and ranked second in points allowed (54.5). SU also ranked third in rebounding margin (plus 6.1).
Once this year’s team gets more comfortable thanks to more experience, it could cause a lot of headaches for the opposition.
“I think the athleticism of our current team is making our ceiling much higher,” Smeltzer-Kraft said. “We’re trying to teach things the right way and build a proper foundation to move forward. Honestly, in some regards I’ve been trying to stay out of their way, because we definitely have more athletic guards and are deeper at that guard position then we may have ever been.”
Smeltzer-Kraft said SU’s likely eight-to-10 player rotation will be guard heavy.
In addition to Kimble, sophomore guard Terese Greene started all 28 games last year and averaged 7.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. The Hornets’ returners also include 6-foot-2 sophomore center/forward Shawnise Campbell (11.1 minutes, 3.9 points, 4.7 rebounds).
Smeltzer-Kraft said three freshmen in particular have shown they can make an impact right away — 5-9 post player Sydney Shepos (Lancaster, Pa.), 5-8 guard Jess Littlejohn (Eldersburg, Md.) and 5-8 guard Emily Williams (Catoctin, Md.).
Six of the seven freshman, including three guards, are 5-8 or taller, though 6-3 Lydia Peterson will not play this year because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
“That length and physicality and athleticism is just going to look different from the 2s and 3s [positions] than it has for us ever,” Smeltzer-Kraft said. “That’s what I think they like to bring to the table. They like to play fast, they’re athletic. They’re really great kids and really smart in the classroom, and they take that to the basketball court. They’re very cerebral.”
Kimble said the freshmen have fit in well.
“We all get along,” Kimble said. “We’re together 24-7. We hang out and do everything together. I’m excited to build chemistry with this group.”
SU’s home opener is at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and it’s an interesting one. It will be against Southern Virginia, the team the Hornets lost to in the NCAA Tournament last year.
Smeltzer-Kraft said she spoke with Southern Virginia head coach Lynette Schroeder in Lexington, Ky., prior to their NCAA tourney game held at Transylvania University about playing each other this year, and a week later they worked out a way to meet this season.
“They’re a great program, and they’re going to continue to be a great program,” Smeltzer-Kraft said. “Ninety minutes down the road, it seems like it should be a no-brainer that we should play them.”
SU plays its ODAC opener on Nov. 16 at Hollins.
