The Shenandoah University women's basketball team came into the Old Dominion Athletic Conference team as the hottest team in the ODAC, and the Hornets ended it as the best team.
The fourth-seeded Hornets beat No. 2 Randolph-Macon 56-43 in Sunday's championship game at the Salem Civic Center for its second ODAC title in four seasons and fourth conference title overall. SU also clinched an NCAA Division III Tournament berth for the second time in four years and fourth overall and will find out its first opponent on Monday afternoon. The NCAA Tournament starts on Friday.
With their 15th win in 16 games, the Hornets (22-5) also set a program record for wins by beating R-MC (19-7), breaking the mark of 21 that was achieved by the 1987-88 team.
The Yellow Jackets swept SU by the scores of 62-52 in Winchester in November and 56-55 on Feb. 9 in Ashland. That loss at Randolph-Macon is the Hornets' only defeat in their last 16 games.
In winning the ODAC Tournament, SU defeated three teams it combined to go 0-4 against during the regular season. The Hornets defeated No. 5 Randolph 63-57 in Friday's quarterfinals, avenging a 76-45 loss on Jan. 12 that was SU's last defeat before its 15-1 stretch. On Saturday, the Hornets beat No. 2 Washington and Lee 67-59, avenging a 59-48 loss on Dec. 1.
SU beat every single team in the ODAC at least once this year.
"Assembling this team, building this team, the work we put in, and that includes during the COVID year and the shortened season, and looking ahead, I always thought we could be this good," said SU head coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft in a phone interview on Sunday. "It's so crucial in this league to play well at the right time. We've played well since Christmas, but man, we played really, really well this weekend."
As usual, SU's defense got the job done. The Hornets came into the ODAC Tournament second in scoring defense — they had not allowed anyone to score 60 points since the Randolph game — and first in field goal percentage defense. The Yellow Jackets only made 16 of 56 shots (28.6 percent).
"It's really hard to win a basketball game when you're not scoring," Smeltzer-Kraft said. "We trusted our defense, we bought in, and we played with tremendous urgency on the defensive end, and then that was able to flow on offense."
For the second straight game, Smeltzer-Kraft said R-MC used a box-and-one defense (also doing it against Lynchburg in the semis), with the Jackets centering the approach around SU forward and leading scorer Olivia Weinel on Sunday. SU was expecting it, but the Hornets made only 3 of 15 shots in falling behind 11-6 after one quarter.
SU started to get some momentum in the second quarter, embarking on a 10-0 run from the 7:22 to the 1:27 mark, with ODAC Tournament Most Outstanding Player Sierra St. Cyr's 3-pointer giving SU its first lead at 18-16. Becca Anthony answered with a 3-pointer 25 seconds later to make it 19-18 R-MC at the half. The Hornets made 8 of 28 field goals in the first half while R-MC made 8 of 30.
The third quarter is where SU took control, as the Hornets outscored R-MC 25-13 to take a 43-32 lead. The Hornets made 9 of 11 field goals and 7 of 18 field goals (2 of 4 3-pointers) over the 10-minute stretch. A 10-0 run started by a fastbreak layup from Terese Greene (nine points) with 5:22 left in the period gave SU a 33-25 lead with 3:35 left in the third period, and the Hornets did not relinquish it. Gabby Krystofiak's jumper with four seconds left in the quarter made it 43-32.
"In the second half, we came out with an exact precise formula [for the box-and-one], and [R-MC] quickly took it out and off, and then we got to play the way we wanted," Smeltzer-Kraft said. "Knowing how we were able to defend, that was it.
"There was one goal as soon as the regular season ended, and that was to win the championship. We had 20 minutes left at halftime. We knew what we needed to do. Our kids were hyper-focused, hyper-locked in. That's all built on trust of what we learned together through the course of the season."
The Yellow Jackets scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to make it 43-36, but that was as close as they would get as SU responded with a 6-2 run to go up 49-38 with 2:15 left.
St. Cyr led SU with 14 points and also had seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Weinel had six points and nine rebounds and Ragan Johnson had 11 rebounds. Each player was named to the All-Tournament team. Also for SU, Madisen Kimble scored 11 points.
It was a true team effort all weekend, and it culminated on Sunday with 10 people playing 10 minutes or more against R-MC, with eight of them scoring. Smeltzer-Kraft pointed out only four people scored for the Jackets.
"We're deep," she said. "We had a lot of kids contributing in many different ways, not just scoring, with defense and rebounds, etc."
Seniors St. Cyr, Weinel, Johnson, Brooke Riley, Diandra Mundle and Sarah Sondrol are the first players in program history to win two league titles.
"The fact that our senior class has two championships under their belt is unbelievable," Smeltzer-Kraft said. "You sit here as a coach and you recruit these kids, you think you can do these things, but it's on them and their willingness to commit to one another, this program, the coaching staff.
"That same group went to NCAAs and got their doors blown off. The big message when we lost to DeSales [77-49] in 2019 was that we belong here. We're excited, but this isn't a 'celebration' tour. This is a 'we have another game' tour."
On Saturday, SU led W&L 15-14 after one quarter, then outscored the Generals 15-5 in the second quarter to take a 30-19 lead. A St. Cyr layup with 7:56 left in the third quarter put the Hornets up 33-21, but the Generals responded with a 16-2 run to take a 37-35 lead with 3:17 left in the period.
After W&L's Grace O'Connor hit a bucket in the paint with 1:59 to play in the third to make it 39-39, St. Cyr (18 points, nine rebounds) hit a 3-pointer 21 seconds later to give SU the lead for good at 42-39.
That shot started a 15-2 run that gave the Hornets a 54-41 lead with 7:11 to play. St. Cyr had eight points during the run, Weinel (22 points overall) had four and Gabby Krystofiak knocked down a 3-pointer.
The Generals would eventually cut the deficit to just three points, 62-59, with 34 seconds remaining. But a 3-of-4 performance from the line along with a Weinel fastbreak layup with 10 seconds left sealed the victory.
SU had a 44-32 edge on the glass while shooting 37 percent (19 of 51) from the field to 35 percent (20 of 58) for the Generals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.