WINCHESTER — In January, the Shenandoah women’s basketball team was preparing for a condensed 2021 season with a lot of uncertainty surrounding it because of COVID-19, the loss of four program backbones to graduation, and the addition of eight freshmen.
It’s safe to say the Hornets like their situation heading into the 2021-22 season quite a bit more.
SU returns all 14 players from last year’s team and has added four freshmen as it looks to get back to the success it had prior to COVID-19. After going 32-24 over the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, the Hornets went 4-7 (3-5 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) last season.
SU — which has 25 games on the 2021-22 schedule — opens this Saturday with Goucher at 6 p.m. at the Wilkins Center. SU’s first Old Dominion Athletic Conference game will also be at home, on Nov. 17 against Randolph-Macon.
SU eighth-year head coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft points out those 14 returners include six seniors (one is listed as a grad student) who accounted for 76.7 percent of the team’s minutes last year.
“That’s crazy,” Smeltzer-Kraft said. “We have this huge advantage of experience and the bonus of having 11 games. We have a scrimmage against a team that didn’t play last year. Our first game is against a team that didn’t attend in-person school last year.”
Smeltzer-Kraft said that experience should help in the ODAC. Of the 12 remaining ODAC teams from the 2020-21 school year (Emory & Henry is now in Division II) only 10 of them actually competed last winter. The Hornets were one of only five teams that played double-digit games. Three teams only played four or five games.
With so many returners, senior forward Olivia Weinel said the Hornets have definitely grown closer as a team than they were in 2020-21, when COVID restricted how much time they could spend together. The other eight members of last year’s squad were all freshmen who now have a better idea of what to expect at the college level and within the ODAC.
“It’s really exciting to have all of us back together,” Weinel said. “I think the COVID year really helped us build a lot of chemistry. We had a lot of extra time to work on skills and development with each other. I’m really excited to get back out on the court with all of them.
“I just think the experience that we’re going to bring will a real strength for our team coming into this season. The underclassmen have some experience now, so it won’t be a huge shock when they come into ODAC play.”
Defense should continue to be a strength for SU. The Hornets ranked fourth out of 11 teams in scoring defense (61.8 points per game), first in field goal percentage defense (.352) and fourth in 3-point percentage defense (.288) last season. SU also ranked third in rebounding margin last year (5.4).
SU’s offense made some strides last year. The Hornets averaged 62.7 points per game (up from 58.1 in 2019-20) and bring back four players who averaged double-digits in scoring as well as averaged at least five rebounds per game.
Senior forward Sarah Sondrol (14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, .382 percentage on 13 of 34 3-pointers) and senior guard Sierra St. Cyr (10.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.3 steals) each made the All-ODAC team last year. SU also brings back senior forwards Weinel (12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds) and Ragan Johnson (10.9 points, 6.7 rebounds).
“Increased scoring is always the goal while maintaining that steady defense that we’ve established the last few years,” Smeltzer-Kraft said. “In terms of kids who are capable of going off and scoring, I think we have that now more than we’ve had in my entire time here.”
SU was looking to increase the tempo of its play last year. While that didn’t really happen, the Hornets were efficient, ranking third in field goal percentage (.423) and fourth in 3-point percentage (.310).
“Ending possessions with great shots is such a high priority for us,” Smeltzer-Kraft said.
Out of the top seven players in minutes per game, sophomore guard Madisen Kimble (6.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 10 of 31 3-pointers over 24.5 mpg) was the only freshman to rank among SU’s top seven. (Graduate student Brooke Riley started seven games and senior guard Diana Mundle averaged 15.8 mpg to also rank in SU’s top seven.) Kimble was one of two only freshmen to play more than seven games.
Smeltzer-Kraft said the underclassmen will definitely play a bigger role this year. Despite how much she played, Smeltzer-Kraft said Kimble didn’t get to show her full potential last year after rolling her ankle.
“I think Kayla Maxson is emerging as a player who we’re going to see more consistently, and I think the freshmen that we recruited are going to get minutes,” Smeltzer-Kraft said.
Smeltzer-Kraft said the senior class will definitely lead the way, though.
“I think their urgency is really high, which is really great,” Smeltzer-Kraft said. “They know it’s last call here. We’ve got a really special group, and everybody seems ready to go. Last year we only won four games, but we had a lot of closes losses that I think will not be in vain. We’re ready to use that as lessons learned.”
