WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University is one of many colleges reconsidering travel abroad programs for students and staff amid coronavirus concerns.
The Centers for Disease Control is currently recommending that all travelers avoid nonessential travel to China, where the virus originated in the city of Wuhan. On Monday, China had reported more than 1,000 virus-related deaths and about 40,000 cases. As of Thursday, 12 U.S. cases have been confirmed.
In the fall, SU began offering its first degree program outside the United States at Shanghai Jiao Tong University in Shanghai. The program currently offers a Master of Business Administration degree to 25 Chinese students.
SU was planning to send a faculty member from its Harry F. Byrd Jr. School of Business to China in March for the program, but those plans have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Moving forward, SU will monitor the situation on whether to send faculty to China, based on recommendations from global and national health experts.
As of Monday, SU had no other university-sponsored trips planned where the CDC and the State Department have expressed travel concerns.
In the last academic year, China sent more than 369,000 students to the U.S., according to the Institute of International Education. The U.S. on average sends more than 11,000 students to China annually, The Associated Press reports.
SU has 15 students in its database with an address in China, according to university officials.
According to The Associated Press, the University of Arkansas is among colleges nixing trips to China right now. About 60 students from the school were planning to travel to China in May.
At Northwestern University in Illinois, all university-sponsored travel to China is prohibited and planned trips to China during spring break will be moved to other locations, the Chicago Tribune reports.
