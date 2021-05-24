WINCHESTER — Holiday sales of Subarus led to a large donation to the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke Counties.
According to a media release from the SPCA at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, Subaru of America ran a nationwide “Share the Love” promotion from Nov. 19 to Jan. 4 where it donated $250 to the charity of a customer’s choice for each vehicle sold or leased. Locally, that resulted in CMA’s Subaru of Winchester, an automotive dealership located at 3019 Valley Ave., presenting a $16,363 check to the nonprofit animal-welfare organization.
Subaru of America selected four national charities to benefit from its “Share the Love” event — American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, Meals on Wheels America and National Park Foundation — but also asked its network of dealers to choose local nonprofits that could benefit from the initiative. For the fifth consecutive year, CMA’s Subaru picked the Winchester-based SPCA.
On May 10, the dealership’s general manager, Bobby Williams, awarded the $16,363 check to Lavenda Denney, executive director of the local SPCA.
“Our partnership with our local Subaru means more than this check,” Denney said in the media release. “They have supported us during times of great transition and their commitment to the welfare of the animals in our community has always remained steadfast.”
Denney said the donation will be used “to ensure that homeless animals are provided the necessary services to prepare them for adoption.”
Last month, the Petco pet-supply store at 2580 S. Pleasant Valley Road also made a donation to the Winchester-based SPCA based on customer sales. Through Petco Love, a national organization formerly known as the Petco Foundation, shoppers at the Winchester Petco were asked to drop their change into collection jars at checkout registers. That eventually totaled $25,000 for the local SPCA.
The SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke Counties is a no-kill shelter that houses dogs, cats and other companion animals and offers them for adoption. It also provides food for pets whose owners have suffered financial setbacks and are struggling to care for their animals, and offers assistance with spaying, neutering and medical expenses. For more information, visit winchesterspca.org.
