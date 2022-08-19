WINCHESTER — The Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition has a new leader.
Kat Wilcox, who recently spent five years as a firefighter and paramedic with the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department, became the coalition's new executive director on July 5.
"This is the first administrative role that I've had," Wilcox said on Friday during an interview in her office at 305 E. Piccadilly St. in Winchester. "I've really enjoyed it so far."
Wilcox succeeds Lauren Cummings, who left the organization in May to accept another job. Cummings had been the only executive director to serve the coalition since it was created in May 2014.
"She did a fantastic job starting the coalition and the drug courts and all the different programs we have," said Wilcox, who holds a sociology degree from Longwood University. "She thankfully left me all of her notes and all of her information, so that helped a lot with the transition and learning process."
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition is comprised of law enforcement, healthcare, recovery and youth advocacy professionals, as well as local families who have been impacted by substance abuse and addiction. Clients are referred to the organization by medical workers, school administrators and court officials in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County.
"There is so much out there that people are getting into," Wilcox said of the variety of drugs being abused in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. "I've seen meth overdoses, PCP overdoses, heroin, fentanyl. Fentanyl's getting to be very problematic."
Fentanyl is an opioid that's so potent, Wilcox said merely touching it can be fatal. She said she knows an emergency responder in Henrico County who recently got trace amounts of the drug on his hands and needed a shot of naloxone — better known by its brand name Narcan — to counteract its effects.
"He almost died," Wilcox said. "He's still off [the job], but thankfully he's going to make a full recovery."
During her five years as a firefighter and paramedic, Wilcox said she treated several people who were near death due to drug abuse.
"Seeing that first-hand in the field coincides with this position so well," she said. "I feel like I'm making more of a long-term difference now than I was before because I get to work with these people on a daily basis now that they're in recovery."
Rather than taking punitive measures against people who are hooked on drugs, the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition instead works with clients to help them conquer the disease of addiction. It does so by utilizing a variety of programs and initiatives designed to help users who are ready to overcome drug dependancies get their lives back on track.
"My job is to offer as many resources as I can to them," Wilcox said. "We have programs for youth, we have programs for adults."
Perhaps the most visible program overseen by the coalition is the Northwest Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court, which was established in 2016 to give addicts who have committed non-violent, drug-related crimes an opportunity to avoid jail by completing an intensive, closely monitored recovery program that can last almost two years.
Drug court is far from a slap on the wrist. Participants have to completely dedicate themselves to overcoming addiction and becoming productive members of society, and the requirements are so rigorous that only half of those who have been enrolled in the program have gone on to graduate.
"Honestly, that's above average," Wilcox said. "The state average [for successful completion of a drug court program] is about a 42% success rate."
The local drug court has been so beneficial, Wilcox said she and the region's chief public defender, Timothy Coyne, are working with Shenandoah and Warren counties to help them launch their own drug courts "sooner rather than later."
Coyne will be leaving his post early next month to become deputy executive director of the Virginia Indigent Defense Commission in Richmond, a state agency that oversees all of the commonwealth’s public defender offices and the private attorneys that are appointed to represent criminal defendants who can’t afford a lawyer. However, that doesn't mean he's abandoning drug court.
"His goal is to still help us after he moves to Richmond," Wilcox said. "He wants to see this through just as much as anyone else does."
Wilcox said she's excited to be at the helm of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Drug Abuse Coalition, and she's already working to add office staff so the organization is in the best possible position to help its clients overcome addiction.
"I want these people to succeed, to realize there is hope for a better tomorrow," she said. "It may be dark right now, but sunshine's right there and we can get to it."
To learn more about the coalition, visit roadtorecovery.info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.