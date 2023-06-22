WINCHESTER — A former Frederick County Public Schools substitute teacher who admitted to having a sexual interaction with a student while at school is going to jail for nearly a year.
Kyle Ray Hendrickson, 38, of Frederick County, was ordered to serve 11 months behind bars during a sentencing hearing Thursday afternoon in Frederick County Circuit Court.
The penalty imposed by Judge Alexander Iden came as a surprise because Virginia’s sentencing guidelines recommended a term of supervised probation but no jail time.
“The court finds the guidelines are inadequate,” Iden said as Hendrickson’s wife, Joanna, who was in the courtroom with about two dozen of the former teacher’s family members and supporters, gasped and began to cry. “This is a breach of trust to the parents of Frederick County.”
Hendrickson did not expect Iden to impose a jail sentence, so the defendant had not put his personal affairs in order prior to Thursday’s hearing. Iden agreed to let Hendrickson report to the jail next week, at 8 a.m. June 30.
“I am sorry, not only to the people I know but the people I don’t know,” Hendrickson said prior to sentencing. “I promise to be a better person, a better human.”
Hendrickson pleaded guilty on April 28 in Frederick County Circuit Court to two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor. There was no plea agreement, and the charges were not modified so, according to the Code of Virginia, he faced a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.
Hendrickson was a long-term substitute teacher at James Wood High School during the fall semester and, shortly after the school year began, struck up a friendship with a 17-year-old male student. Hendrickson’s wife testified on Thursday the boy appeared to have no friends and her husband was trying to be supportive.
On Nov. 1, Kyle Hendrickson met the student, who was nearing his 18th birthday, in James Wood’s Science Department for a private conversation. After a few minutes, Frederick County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Robbins said, Hendrickson closed the door to the room and walked toward the teen with an obvious erection.
Robbins said the teen lowered Hendrickson’s pants and performed oral sex on him, then Hendrickson performed oral sex on the student.
“It’s my fault,” Hendrickson admitted on Thursday.
Hendrickson, a Mormon who has four children, testified he “always had, ever since I can remember, this same-sex attraction.” Because his faith does not condone homosexuality, Hendrickson said he repressed his desires and never acted on them prior to Nov. 1.
His wife said she was aware of her husband’s sexual proclivity from the time they were dating, but he told her he would not pursue relations with another man.
“He chose me,” she said.
In the evening following Kyle Hendrickson’s sexual interaction with the student, he confided in a coworker, Amber Fisher, that one of his students was making him uncomfortable by trying to forge a personal relationship with him, and he planned on speaking to the school’s principal to get advice on how to handle the situation. However, Fisher testified that Hendrickson did not tell her about the sexual encounter that had occurred a few hours prior.
The next day, Hendrickson spoke to James Wood High School administration about the 17-year-old boy making inappropriate advances toward him. On Nov. 3, administrators called the student into an office and spoke to him about his reported conduct.
Robbins said Hendrickson was willing to let the student “be read the riot act for doing what he thought was OK with the teacher” in order to conceal his own guilt.
“He’s trying to cover himself and he’s throwing the student under the bus,” said Robbins, adding that Hendrickson did not come clean until a few weeks later when he was interviewed by the school’s resource officers from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
Hendrickson’s attorney, Howard Manheimer, said his client was scared and unsure what to do after the incident occurred, but he has since accepted full responsibility. Manheimer said Hendrickson had led “an exemplary life but for this day.”
“He’s not a predator, he’s not a danger to the community,” the defense attorney said.
Several of Hendrickson’s supporters testified to his character, with all of them saying they never expected him to get into any kind of trouble.
“He’s a man of integrity,” said longtime friend Kevin Lithgow, who flew in from Hendrickson’s home state of Utah to testify Thursday.
“Despite his shortcomings, and we all have them, he’s one of the best men I know,” added Joe Bond, a leader at Hendrickson’s former church in Utah. “I think he’ll move on and be a better man.”
Joanna Hendrickson said she has forgiven her husband and is determined to make their marriage work.
“He’s so remorseful,” she said. “No good would come from him not being in our lives.”
In addition to getting a 10-year prison sentence with all but 11 months suspended, Kyle Hendrickson will spend five years on supervised probation, another five years on unsupervised probation and be required to register with the Virginia State Police as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Additionally, with the exception of his four children, he will not be allowed around anyone under the age of 18 unless he is accompanied by a person approved to supervise his conduct.
Hendrickson, who is currently unemployed, will also have to choose a new career.
“I will never be a teacher,” he said on Thursday, noting he was just four classes away from earning a master’s degree in education.
“I have hurt more people than I can imagine,” Hendrickson said. “I’m truly sorry.”
Hendrickson is one of three Frederick County teachers accused this year of having inappropriate contact with students.
Trials are still pending for 23-year-old Emily Shay Walker, a former Frederick County Middle School teacher accused of a felony for having inappropriate contact with a 12-year-old student on several occasions, and 41-year-old Matthew Jurgen Geyer, a former teacher’s aide at Sherando High School charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly having sexual contact with an underage student off school grounds. They are both being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester.
