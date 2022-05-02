WINCHESTER — When Kara Britz was growing up in Winchester, she dreamed of someday returning to her hometown as a successful musician.
Her dream came true Friday and Saturday when the 2004 Handley High School graduate came home as a special guest of the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
“This is a great moment for me,” a beaming Britz said on Friday afternoon as she took a break between performing at the coronation ceremony for Queen Shenandoah XCV Mia Dorsett and riding in the Firefighters’ Parade. “It’s really nice to come back and be somewhat of a success story.”
Britz always knew she wanted to earn a living making music, perhaps because it’s in her blood. Her older brother, Corey Britz, has been the bass player for the well-known British band Bush (“Glycerine,” “Comedown”) since 2010.
Two weeks after graduating from Handley, the then-19-year-old Kara Britz moved to Los Angeles to study voice at the Musician’s Institute. That opened the door to what has become a successful 18-year career as a backing vocalist for some of the top performers in country and rock music.
Britz’s first big break came in 2009 when she was working as an assistant on ABC TV’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and was hired to back Japanese singer-songwriter Eikichi Yazawa on a concert tour of Japan. That proved to be fun but challenging because she didn’t speak Japanese and had to sing Yazawa’s lyrics phonetically.
“I had never heard of this artist, but I went over there and he was bigger than Mick Jagger,” Britz said. “The first gig we did was Tokyo Dome and it was for a live DVD. They put the DVD out while we were still on the road and it just sat at Number One.”
Following the three-month tour with Yazawa, Britz returned to the United States and worked with Cher (“Believe,” “If I Could Turn Back Time”) during the singer’s residency at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, which lasted until Feb. 5, 2011. She then signed on as a backing vocalist with renowned British singer Joe Cocker (“You Are So Beautiful,” “Up Where We Belong”).
“Touring the world with a class act like that was really special,” Britz said of Cocker. “We were a really tight-knit band family.”
Britz also sang on Cocker’s final studio album, 2012’s “Fire It Up,” where her vocals were prominently featured on the song “You Love Me Back.”
Later in 2012, Britz joined the house band for the second season of NBC TV’s “The Voice,” a job she still holds today as producers prepare to launch its 22nd season.
“It’s a busy, busy gig,” she said. “We work around the clock.”
One of the celebrity judges on that hit show, country musician Blake Shelton (“Austin,” “Doin’ What She Likes”), asked Britz in 2015 to join his band.
“He’s been fantastic,” she said of Shelton, whom she still performs with. “He has taken really good care of us.”
After touring the world and playing everywhere from small honky-tonks to royal palaces, Britz said her favorite stage is the one at the historic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
“It’s so cool,” she said. “The first time I got to perform there, I was driving to the venue and got completely overwhelmed. I had been on stages all around the world, but that one went beyond.”
Shelton and his band have performed at the Opry several times, but Britz said she has never stepped inside its storied circle — a section of wood flooring from the Opry’s original home in Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium that was inlaid into the new venue’s stage when it was built in 1974.
“I won’t do it until it’s me singing lead,” Britz said. “Maybe that’s a new goal, who knows.”
While Britz is not currently pursuing a solo career, she said she wouldn’t mind recording some of the country songs she has written on her own and with her older brother, Corey.
“I’m really happy where I am and I don’t want to stop anytime soon,” she said.
Britz also offered advice to any young people in Winchester who, like she once did, dream of making it in music.
“Get after it tenaciously,” she said. “Whether it’s a career or a hobby that relieves you from your career, it’s such a therapeutic thing and there’s no better satisfaction or validation than when you can look back and say, ‘I told you I could do it.’”
