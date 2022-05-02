BERRYVILLE — A Herndon man faces at least four years imprisonment and up to 20 years for a 2019 suicide-by-cop attempt.
In a plea bargain on Monday in Clarke County Circuit Court, Timothy Bias Neal entered Alford pleas to attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer and use of a firearm while attempting to commit capital murder. In an Alford plea, which is treated as a conviction by the courts, a defendant doesn't admit guilt, but concedes a conviction would be likely at trial.
Neal entered guilty pleas to maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon. An attempted malicious wounding charge was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
The pleas came two weeks after Judge Alexander R. Iden denied a motion by Neal’s attorney to either remove the Confederate statue outside the Clarke County Courthouse or move the case to another venue if it went to trial.
Timothy S. Coyne, area public defender, had contended that widespread community support for keeping the statute honoring men who fought to defend slavery would make it impossible for a Black man accused of shooting at a white Clarke County Sheriff's Office deputy to get a fair trial. On April 18, Iden ruled any racists in the jury pool could be stricken during jury selection.
The attempted murder was caught on police cruiser video on Aug. 5, 2019. Now-retired Sgt. Nicholas Donald Chambers is seen calling in Neal’s driver’s license on the cruiser radio.
He’d stopped Neal, who was walking in the median of Harry Flood Byrd Sr. Highway (Va. 7) near Hawthorne Lane. Chambers had responded to a call for an ambulance that Neal made at the nearby Nalls Farm Market because Neal said he was having trouble walking.
In what may have been a life-saving case of bad reception, Chambers attempted to call in Neal's driver's license information on his lapel microphone. When he was unable to reach the dispatcher, Chambers walked back to his cruiser to radio in the info.
Neal is seen in the video approaching the cruiser and firing a shot from a .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol at Chambers from about 30 yards away. The bullet hit the cruiser’s front bumper.
Chambers returned fire and hit Neal in the right arm. As Chambers approached the wounded Neal who lay on the ground, Neal begged for Chambers to kill him.
After the shooting, Neal told medical staff he'd been paranoid since he was a child and using drugs since he was 13 or 14. He said he'd been using up to 10 grams of cocaine and heroin on a daily basis before the shooting.
Anne Williams, Clarke County commonwealth's attorney, told Iden that Chambers supports the plea deal. Neal is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Aug. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.