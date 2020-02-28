Two initiatives around Virginia are helping address the problem of suicide in local communities.
The governor’s challenge and the Lock and Talk Virginia program are fighting suicide rates from two different areas: one specific to service members and veterans and the other aimed more generally at families.
In 2016, Virginia had its highest ever number of suicides among veterans, according to a recent report from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office.
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the nation, and in 2016, Virginia residents made up 22% (248) of all suicide deaths, the report states.
To address suicide rates, “we need to work more effectively,” said Nicole Gore, suicide prevention coordinator for the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
The governor’s program brings these efforts as they relate to veteran services to the national focus for the first time, she said.
To help prevent future suicides, two government departments have partnered on the initiative to prevent suicide among at-risk service members, veterans, and their families using a comprehensive public health approach.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans Health Administration is partnering with the Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration on the initiative.
The goal of the partnership is to implement the VA’s 2018-2028 National Strategy for the Prevention of Veteran Suicide, advancing that strategy by facilitating statewide policy to practice implementation plans.
The first cohort focused on seven states, including Virginia, Gore said. This week, she said, the program expanded to 28 participating states.
In a similar effort, Lock and Talk Virginia, which was developed in May 2016, encourages people with guns and medications in their homes to lock up those items from those who would misuse them.
Since formed by the Prevention Teams of Region 1 Community Service Boards, it’s expanded to 26 community service boards around Virginia.
The program seeks to raise awareness of the risks that guns and medications can pose to children, teens or those who might harm themselves or others. It also seeks to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health discussions and provide training in identifying the signs of suicide risk.
Gore said the program teams with community service boards to inform residents through libraries, organizations and community events.
Lock and Talk Virginia is based directly on the National Strategy for Suicide Prevention.
“Lock your guns, lock your meds, talk safety,” she said is the program’s goal. “Everyone has a reason to be a Lock and Talk family.”
For more information, visit lockandtalkvirginia.org.
