STEPHENS CITY — Discussing mental illness should not be taboo, says Shirley Ramsey, who established the Virginia chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) after her 16-year-old son, Jackson, took his life in 2010.
“It’s a normal illness, like any other illness,” Ramsey told the approximately 650 people at fifth annual Out of the Darkness Walk for Suicide Prevention, which took place on Saturday at the Sherando High School track and Sherando Park.
But it can be devastating if not treated properly.
That’s something state Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath County, knows. During the walk, he recalled his son, Gus, an intelligent young man who was valedictorian of his high school class and made the dean’s list in college.
“He was one of the most capable, competent people I’ve ever met,” said Deeds.
Yet something was going on in his son’s mind that made him lose control.
On Nov. 19, 2013, Deeds was seriously injured when he was stabbed by his 24-year-old son, who then died after shooting himself. A judge had issued an involuntary commitment order for Gus, but problems with finding a hospital bed for him prompted mental health professionals to send him home, according to media reports. State legislation has since been passed providing more time to find beds for mentally ill patients.
“Losing Gus was about the most terrible thing I’ve ever experienced,” said Deeds, who has since become an advocate for the mentally ill and worked to pass laws to benefit them.
“People who struggle (with mental illness) are entitled to dignity and entitled to services” that will help them, said Deeds.
Ramsey said studies show that only two out of five people with mental illness seek help. She envisions a time when everyone who needs help gets it.
Saturday’s walk raised $72,246 to benefit AFSP, which will use the money for research and treatments for mental illness.
The goal was $50,000. The amount raised astonished Winter Brooks, who started the annual walk after her son, Steven DeHaven, lost his life to suicide 10 years ago. He was 26.
“I’m extremely proud,” Brooks said. “It makes me feel that we’re getting the word out” that mental illness is not a stigma.
Posted along the trackside fence were numerous photos of area residents who have died from suicide, as well as some who survived suicide attempts.
Walkers wore buttons with the names of suicide victims they were remembering. During a lengthy moment of silence, some participants shouted the names of those being remembered.
The walking team that led the event carried a poster that read, “Remember Me.” On the poster were handwritten messages to victims.
The event culminated in a release of helium-filled balloons, also in remembrance of the victims, that rose into the sky.
Brooks told the crowd that “if you told (even) one person where you were going this morning,” that helped bring awareness to mental illness issues.
“You’re sending the message that mental health is just as important as physical health,” she said.
Five years ago, the walk had two sponsors, Brooks mentioned. This year, it had 12.
“People need to know they’re not alone on their journey” to better mental health, Brooks said.
