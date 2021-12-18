WINCHESTER — While people may think suicides increase during the holidays, statistics show otherwise.
According to the Annenberg Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania, which analyzed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics, suicides actually decrease in November and December. In 2018, the most recent year statistics were available, November and December had the lowest rates of suicide. June, July and August ranked first, second and third, respectively.
Rusty Holland, executive director of Winchester-based Concern Hotline, which assists people experiencing anxiety, depression or who are suicidal, said calls to the hotline traditionally increase slightly in December and January, but calls involving overtly suicidal people tend to come in after the holidays when visiting relatives have left, decorations have come down and holiday bills come in.
“The false happiness that people put on during the holidays tends to wear off after the holidays,” he said. “We see an uptick in those type of phone calls in February and March.”
Created in 1968, the nonprofit hotline has an annual budget of about $185,000 and 30 to 40 regular volunteers. They work four-hour shifts and a minimum of 16 hours per month. Between 2016-20, the hotline received 3,000 to 4,000 calls annually.
Holland said calls spiked during the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic last year but have decreased since then, although there was a spike after the Jan. 6 insurrection.
He emphasized that people do not have to have suicidal thoughts or be overtly suicidal to call the hotline. Many callers are experiencing anxiety, depression or loneliness or in a mental health crisis, and about 10% call to get help for a friend or relative. Holland said everyone gets depressed and no one should be ashamed to call if they need help.
“I tell everybody I talk to that 99.9% of the people in the world think about suicide at one point in their life,” Holland said. “All of us have been connected to suicide at one point in our lives.”
Holland said if someone is concerned that a friend or loved one is planning an imminent suicide, they should call 911. He noted areas with more guns tend to have more suicides.
Concern Hotline, which can be reached 24/7 at 540-667-0145, plans to increase suicide prevention outreach and training next year, Holland said. Nationally, a 988 number to help people who are suicidal or in a mental health crisis — similar to 911 — is scheduled to become operational in July, according to the Federal Communications Commission. It will route calls to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.
Even with national hotlines available, Holland said local hotlines serve a valuable purpose. Volunteers fielding calls know the area and what direct resources are available.
“You’re calling your neighbors,” he said. “You’re calling people who care about you.”
