WINCHESTER — The Frederick County School Board is being sued by 44 county residents over its decision to maintain a mask requirement for students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Frederick County Circuit Court, seeks a temporary injunction against Frederick County Public Schools to drop the mask-wearing requirement and to stop separating masked and unmasked students.
The suit claims that students who refuse to wear a mask are “being denied an equal and high quality education, free of segregation, harassment, intimidation, and further irreparable harm.”
“Every child in America has the right to an equal, fair and quality education,” lead plaintiff Priscilla Riddell-Bellido said in an interview. She maintains that unmasked children are being denied that.
On Jan. 20, the School Board voted 4-3 to continue its requirement that all students and staff wear face masks inside school buildings. School Board members Bradley Comstock, Brian Hester, Ellen White and Michael Lake voted in favor of maintaining the requirement, while Brandon Monk, Miles Adkins and Linda Martin voted against it.
The board's vote came on the heels of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order that parents — not school officials — should decide if their children should be masked.
Across Virginia, school divisions are debating whether to follow Youngkin’s order, which conflicts with state Senate Bill 1303 requiring Virginia schools to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to the “maximum extent possible” regarding COVID protocols. The CDC calls for wearing masks in schools at this time. The state Supreme Court has yet to rule on Youngkin’s executive order.
The plaintiffs in the Frederick County suit argue that Youngkin’s order reaffirms their parental right to allow their children to go unmasked at school.
In Frederick County Public School, students who don’t comply with the mask requirement first meet with a counselor or administrator, according to school officials. If the student chooses not to wear a mask, the administrator contacts the student’s parents to make them aware of the requirement. If the parent refuses to have their student comply with the requirement, they are asked to pick up their child at school. If the parent is unable or refuses to pick up their child, the student is placed in an area of the school where they can remain without wearing a mask but physically distanced from other students. These students are provided classwork by their teachers to complete asynchronously.
Riddell-Bellido said her child has not been back to school since Jan. 25, as he would not wear a mask. She accused some teachers of intimidating students into wearing masks and said that children who have not complied with the mask mandate had been bullied on social media.
“These children are receiving threats, they’re being told that they stink and they need to get out of the school to make the school smell better,” she said. “They’re being told they’re selfish, and education is being withheld. They’re not being given an education while they’re in these isolated places.”
Numerous other parents in the lawsuit allege that their children are being intimidated and threatened by teachers and students. They compared the separation of masked and unmasked children to “segregation” and said the unmasked students are being treated as outcasts. In addition, many parents wrote in the documents accompanying the lawsuit that the masks limit expression, hinder learning and ultimately distract from schoolwork.
An email from Millbrook High School student Brooke Maher to school officials, which was among the evidence attached to the lawsuit, says, “You have failed us by allowing schools to no longer feel educational, but to feel like a prison. You have failed us by putting masks over education. You have continued to fail us by allowing staff to yell at students down the halls only because their mask is down.”
Jessica Smith, a mother of four, said the masks are impacting her children’s social, emotional and learning skills.
“My fourth grader was in speech therapy from kindergarten until second grade and I have noticed that with her vocabulary expanding, she is mispronouncing words and sounds again,” Smith said in a Jan. 29 document. “She can’t mimic the sounds correctly if she can’t see the words and sounds formed.”
The lawsuit states that the fundamental issue is determining if the rights of parents, as outlined in the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, is yielded to locally elected school boards. School boards maintain the authority and responsibility conferred upon them by Article VIII, section 7 of the state constitution, supervising public schools in their respective school divisions. Another question is whether the School Board is exempt from implementing Youngkin’s executive order.
The lawsuit claims that, as of Jan. 28, no religious or medical exemptions to the county school division's universal masking policy have been granted. It also alleges that clear face shields or a “neck gaiter” have been offered as an alternative to face masks, even to students with directives from medical doctors to keep their faces clear from obstructions. It further states that school administrators and principals have responded to students’ medical directives for exemption from mandated face coverings by denying them, saying such directives are based on “unfounded cause.” The lawsuit argues this violates Virginia Code 54.1-2902, practicing medicine without a license.
The lawsuit also implies that the school division is keeping its masks requirement to continue to receive $10.7 million in funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant. The lawsuit states the grant money, designed to address the impact of COVID-19 on schools, requires the school division to develop policies consistent with CDC guidelines, including universal K-12 masking. The lawsuit claims that failing to implement a mask mandate would result in a loss of nearly $10.7 million.
Riddell-Bellido said the school division is “utilizing our children as pawns to keep federal funding coming in.”
During Tuesday night’s lengthy, contentious School Board meeting, some parents thanked the board for upholding the mask requirement, while many more condemned it.
Once the meeting adjourned, process server John Priet said FCPS Superintendent David Sovine quickly left the room before he could serve him with the lawsuit. Priet said he did serve Lake, White and Comstock — three of the four board members who voted to keep the mask requirement — and he emailed Hester, who also left the room, and Hester met him the next day at the School Board office to receive the suit. Sovine’s assistant accepted the papers on Sovine’s behalf on Wednesday, according to Priet.
Riddell-Bellido accused Hester and Sovine of trying to evade the process server. Hester said on Thursday that he was simply leaving to go home since the meeting had ended. He told The Star it was “sad” that the school division would have to use resources defending itself against a lawsuit instead of focusing on educating children.
Lake told The Star that he voted the way he did on continuing the mask requirement because he believed it was the safest option for students and because he was following state law. He said he wouldn’t direct the superintendent to break the law in his vote. Still, Lake said he’s watching how other lawsuits about the masking requirement play out in the state.
In nearby Loudoun County, a group of parents is suing the Loudoun County School Board over a continued mask requirement. And seven school districts — Alexandria City, Arlington County, City of Richmond, Fairfax County, Falls Church City, Hampton City and Prince William County — have filed a lawsuit challenging Youngkin's executive order.
Riddell-Bellido said she views the lawsuit as being about the restoration of parental rights and the rights of children.
“I’d never in a million years would think in our lifetime that this would be a fight that we’d be fighting,” she said. “More than that, never in my lifetime did I think that this will be a fight our children have to fight.”
She added that the parents opposing the mask mandate will be persistent on the issue.
“We are not messing around, and this is not going to be swept under the rug,” she said.
White had no comment on the litigation, saying the process had just started, but she said she voted for what she felt would keep most students safe.
"I hope we can move forward as a community," she said. "This is a really hard time for everybody."
Comstock could not be reached for comment.
Steve Edwards, school division spokesman, said via email, "We do not comment on pending litigation."
Last week, in response to an email from The Star, Edwards said, "Out of our enrollment of approximately 14,000 students, there are now approximately 50 who are not complying with the mask requirement."
