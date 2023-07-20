ABOVE: Farmer’s daughter Kayla Lawrence laughs at the off-camera antics of her father, Eddie Richard, while tending the pick-your-own flower garden that’s in bloom at the family-owned Richard’s Fruit Market at 6410 Middle Road in Frederick County Tuesday. The market, which is marking its 70th year in business, has been growing pick-your-own flowers for 26 years. Some of the varieties available include sunflowers, zinnias, carnations and gladiolus. The flowers are sold by the jar, with discounts available for large quantities. The market is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. RIGHT: Eddie Richard tends to tomato plants in a greenhouse on his farm. He began growing the plants from seeds in the basement of his home in late January and moved them to the greenhouse in March. He now has about 2,000 tomato plants in five different stages of development, both inside the greenhouse and outdoors, with the Early Girl variety to be harvested soon and sold at his family-owned Richard’s Fruit Market. His farm has been in his family since 1878.
