Summer is winding down

Two bumblebees buzzing on a sunflower outside the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester may not be aware that autumn begins on Thursday. They were still enjoying the summertime weather, expected to continue at least through this week. Sunny skies and daytime high temperatures in the 80s are forecast.

 MICKEY POWELL/THE WINCHESTER STAR

