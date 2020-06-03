Clarke County Little League still hopes that its youth baseball and softball players will get to take a few swings and catch a few balls this summer, and it might have a better idea of what action to take today.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced in his news conference on Tuesday that most of Virginia can begin Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday.
Phase 2 expands the number of people who can be in a group from 10 to 50, but the guidelines state “outdoor recreational sports may occur if ten feet of physical distance can be maintained by all instructors, participants, and spectators, with the exception of incidental contact or contact between members of the same household.” Also included in the guidelines are “competition that involves close contact with other athletes must be avoided.”
While baseball and softball are not a contact sports, there would be some leeway needed on the 10 feet of distance requirement to play games. Northam said he would provide more specifics on Phase 2 at today’s press conference, which is perfect timing for Clarke. League president Kim Braithwaite said the CCLL Board had already scheduled a meeting for tonight to discuss its plans for the summer.
“We’re still hopeful [for a season],” Braithwaite said in a phone interview Wednesday. “We have to wait and see what other stipulations [Northam] puts forth with youth sports and things like that.”
Clarke County would not benefit from playing games against the Frederick County American and National little leagues, each of which canceled its plans to play this summer on May 22. However, FCALL president Andrew Higgs said his league may try and start fall ball practice as soon as July depending on how things develop with COVID-19.
Braithwaite said Clarke County wouldn’t necessarily have to play games as part of its Little League season.
“If nothing else, we were going to get the kids to play each other, or just to practice to work on their skills if people are interested,” Braithwaite said. “We still want to do something, it just depends on the rules.”
Children age 4-16 are eligible to compete in Little League. At the outset of the spring season, Clarke County had 240 players signed up between the ages of 4 and 14.
Braithwaite said in April the league sent out an email to its all of its players to gauge interest. Braithwaite said Wednesday that parents of 100 responded, and 50 said they were interested in playing this summer if Clarke had a program available. She said only about 15 asked for refunds — which Clarke County complied with — while the remainder wanted to have their registration fee held for the fall or the spring 2020 season.
In an email, Frederick County American Little League president Andrew Higgs said Frederick County Parks and Recreation would not allow the league to rent from them until Phase 2 began. The league would only have been permitted to practice in Phase 2 while adhering to “strict social distancing guidelines.” Games would not have been permitted until Phase 3.
“We support the county’s decision and appreciate how closely they worked with us during the last couple of months,” Higgs said. “Our decision [to cancel the season] was based on the uncertainty of when the state would reach each of those phases, coupled with the fact any further delay would likely interfere with other fall sports/activities.
“Our families signed up to play baseball and softball in the spring, and while many were supportive of playing in the summer, we did not feel it right for further delay to bleed the season into fall and present a conflict for our players who partake in other fall sports.”
Higgs said FCALL offered multiple options for the money people spent to register. Families could receive paper check refunds or credits to their accounts, or they could donate their spring registration fees to the league.
Higgs said FCALL will meet on July 1 to discuss fall ball. It usually runs Aug. 15 to Oct. 31, but Higgs said FCALL could start sooner.
“We are hopeful the state is well into Phase 2 so we can start practicing somewhere between the middle of July and the beginning of August,” Higgs said. “We will be working with the county to explore our options for an extended fall ball season.”
Frederick County National Little League canceled its season for similar reasons to FCALL. In an email, FCNLL president Jon Dean said the league Board approved a refund of registration fees.
Dean added the league will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation so it can decide what to do about fall ball. Dean said FCNLL has set a deadline of July 1 for its decision on fall ball and will make an announcement at that time.
