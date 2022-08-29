Summer scene

Latest AP News
Local News
Monday, August 29, 2022
WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox, a 30-year-old Winchester woman who had been missing since February, were recently discovered in Clarke County.
- Star staff report
-
- 0
Motorists on Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) in Frederick County can begin using the newly constructed Opequon Creek bridge on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Sunday, August 28, 2022
WINCHESTER — Frederick County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Heather Enloe was recently honored with the prestigious Michael R. Doucette Distinguished Faculty Award.
Friday, August 26, 2022
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 1
WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox, a 30-year-old Winchester woman who had been missing for six months, have been discovered in Clarke County.
- Star staff report
- Updated
- 17
Frederick County School Board member Miles Adkins released the following statement Friday afternoon in response to recent allegations that he was involved in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
• Sharon Farinholt of ERA OakCrest Realty in Winchester will be part of a four-member panel during a national, invitation-only presentation on Aug. 31 titled “How to Maintain Momentum in a Shifting Market.” Farinholt said she was asked to serve on the panel because of her entrepreneurial spi…
- By Nick Harpold For The Winchester Star
-
- 0
WOODSTOCK — The annual Shenandoah County Fair begins Monday at the fairgrounds with concerts, food, carnival rides, activities for kids, agricultural competition, exhibits and much more.
Thursday, August 25, 2022
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
-
- 2
WINCHESTER — The city's Planning and Economic Development Committee has recommended approval of a rezoning that could lead to the construction of a major apartment complex on Crossover Boulevard.
