Summer scene

Lily Rose Fisher, 4, of Winchester, finds a turtle painted on the front window of Thinker Toys on the Loudoun Street Mall while walking with her mom, Meghan Fisher, on Thursday. The turtle is part of a beach scene.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

- Contact Cynthia Cather Burton at cburton@winchesterstar.com

