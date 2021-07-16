WINCHESTER — On Thursday morning, Handley High School sophomore Jakaya Copeland completed one of her history courses to recover a credit.
Jakaya, 16, is enrolled in summer school at Handley. She said she spent most of the 2020-21 school year learning online amid the COVID-19 pandemic and struggled with history.
“Being able to finally finish [the history class], I’m very proud of myself. I pushed myself to work hard,” she said about her summer school experience.
During the 2020-21 school year, area students had the option to attend reduced in-person classes or learn 100% online.
For Jakaya, it was difficult to take courses from home, because she focuses better when she is sitting at a desk in a classroom.
“I was feeling lonely,” Jakaya said. “I was just there by myself, and I was like, ‘I need somebody to talk to. I need somebody to push me to do my work.’”
She said she didn’t feel good about her grades last school year, but she’s hopeful she can bounce back with the help of summer school.
Summer school programming for Winchester Public Schools and Clarke County Public Schools started July 6. Frederick County Public Schools’ middle and high school students also started summer school on July 6, while FCPS elementary students started Monday. All of the programs will run for about three weeks.
While summer school cannot fully make up for the learning lost over the last 16 months, local school officials say it’s needed to help students re-engage in learning and improve their social-emotional needs.
“I don’t know that any of us think that three weeks in the summer can replace an entire year of learning,” said Jeri Swogger, FCPS Director of Elementary Instructional Services. “But three weeks in the summer can reconnect students to teachers and to their peers and to their school communities and create a sense of fun about learning.”
Following a national trend, local school divisions in January reported an increase in the number of students who failed at least one course in the first quarter of the 2020-21 academic year. To help with the learning loss that occurred, local summer school programs are able to benefit from a surge in federal COVID-19 relief funding.
FCPS has seen the biggest uptick in summer school enrollment compared to a typical school year. In normal years, about 470 of the division’s estimated 13,500 students attend summer school. This year, about 1,130 students — about 8% of FCPS’s total student body — is enrolled in summer school.
About 200 Clarke County students are enrolled in summer school this year, said CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop. That’s an increase compared to previous years, but he didn’t have exact numbers. He said the primary focus for summer school at CCPS is to intervene and remediate some of the academic learning loss tied to COVID-19.
Winchester Public Schools has seen a dip in summer school enrollment in grades 1-8, but an increase in enrollment at the high school level compared to pre-pandemic levels. About 400 students in grades 1-8 went to summer school in 2019, while 236 are attending this summer.
At Handley, there are 110 students currently enrolled in summer school compared to an estimated 60 students in a typical year.
At Handley, students are back at school wearing face masks and working on their Chromebooks through an online platform and reviewing material from classes they failed last year. They also are mapping out their trajectories to graduation if they recover certain credits or if they do not.
Katey Schain, assistant principal of Handley’s summer program, has been working closely with students this summer, and she wants them to feel in control and empowered about their high school career.
In the summer program, Handley students are learning how to develop and improve their online interpersonal skills, such as advocating for themselves and communicating over email or online platforms.
“With the pandemic everyone was home alone and there was a lot of time where they were isolated, so there was a lot of feeling like ‘nothing is in my control,’” Schain said. “So trying to give them that feeling of control and give them that feeling of ownership is the number one key that research says is to keep them in school and engaged in learning.”
At Handley’s summer school, teachers can facilitate small groups and students can go through the online material at their own pace.
Handley senior Troix Thompson, 16, spent the school year mostly learning online from home and said she struggled to focus. She said it was hard on her mental health, but she’s beginning to feel better as she starts interacting with more people, including at summer school.
Troix said she “extremely” felt like she had no control as the pandemic wreaked havoc on the school year.
Jakaya also felt that way, but she appreciates the summer school staff who are encouraging her to push herself and complete her coursework.
(1) comment
Are these desks the best the school system can provide for these students? They appear to be horribly uncomfortable. I cannot imagine trying to learn while trying to breath in one of these desks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.