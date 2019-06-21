WINCHESTER — Eighty students visited several community nonprofit groups on Wednesday morning as part of Winchester Public Schools’ new Accelerated Summer Program to Increase Readiness and Engagement (ASPIRE).
ASPIRE is funded by an $840,846 grant awarded to WPS by the Virginia Department of Education that will be paid in three installments over two years, provided the school division continues to reapply for the money.
Meredith Zirkle, ASPIRE coordinator, said the $300,000 operating cost of this summer’s six-week program is being funded by the grant. This covers materials, staff, field trips and meals.
The revamped summer school program targets at-risk rising freshmen and sophomores at Handley High School who do not have enough credits to continue to the next grade, Zirkle said. At the end of the program, students can recover a lost credit and/or earn a credit going into the new school year.
Students can take core classes and Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses through ASPIRE. If students miss four days, they won’t be able to gain any credits. Students also receive free breakfast and lunch during the program.
One of ASPIRE’s goals is to help students see there are many options to be successful in life, Zirkle said.
On Wednesday, the students split up to visit the Our Health campus, Fremont Street Nursery, Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, Highland Food Pantry, The Laurel Center, Sinclair Health Clinic, United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley, Valley Assistance Network and Virginia Career Works.
“A lot of these kids are new to the community, may not even speak English yet,” said Elise Stine-Dolinar, director of marketing and outreach for the local United Way. “We’re considering this an opportunity to show these kids what they can do to give back [to the community].”
Jennifer Hall, director of community engagement for the United Way, lead the students in a budget activity where they guessed how much it costs to live in the Winchester area, including rent, utilities, car payments and groceries. The goal of the exercise was to teach students about the cost of living and the importance of continuing their education to have a successful career.
Hall estimated it costs at least $1,600 a month to live here. The students guessed closer to $2,000.
She then presented three career options. The first was a monthly salary of $1,072 without a high school diploma, the second was a monthly salary of $1,500 with a high school diploma and the third was a monthly salary of $2,720 working in a skilled trade such as a welder.
Joseph Jablonski, a United Way volunteer coordinator, reminded the students that the $1,600 monthly cost of living only covers basic needs and doesn’t include emergencies such as a car breaking down or a medical bill.
“Do things now to be prepared to have to face all this,” Jablonski said.
Alanis Aponte, 14, a rising sophomore, said the budget activity taught her what she has to do to pay for an apartment on her own. After high school, Alanis said she plans to join the Army and enroll in classes at the same time.
Alanis said she felt a little sad that she didn’t pass one of her classes during the recent school year, but ASPIRE has helped improve her confidence and next school year she plans to push herself harder so she will pass all her classes.
