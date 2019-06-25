Handley Regional Library System, in partnership with the Friends of the Handley Regional Library, announce the Summer Used Book Sale at Bowman Library. The sale runs Thursday-Saturday and features thousands of gently used books, DVDs, sheet music, and more. Prices are between $2 and 50 cents. Payment is accepted in cash, check or credit card. Inventory is restocked daily so you can shop all three days. Donations cannot be accepted at the sale. The hours are the same as Bowman Library: June 27, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and June 28 and 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
