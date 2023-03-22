BERRYVILLE — Except for graduating seniors, Clarke County Public Schools students will start their summer vacation sooner than expected.
Monday night, the School Board rescheduled the last day of classes for June 2 because of a lack of wintry weather necessitating make-up time.
That's five fewer days than were on the adopted 2022-23 academic year calendar. The last day of classes initially was set for June 9. Teachers will have to work until then, however, to meet contract obligations.
Clarke County High School (CCHS) seniors are to graduate on June 1 as originally scheduled.
The revised calendar also won't affect Standards of Learning and International Baccalaureate program exams in May.
Virginia public schools are required to have academic years comprised of either 180 instructional days or 990 classroom hours. To meet the hours requirement for a 180-day year, students must be in classes for at least 5½ hours daily.
Schools in Clarke County put extra time into their days, though.
At D.G. Cooley and Boyce elementary schools, the standard day is 6 hours and 5 minutes. Johnson-Williams Middle School students attend classes for 6 hours and 12 minutes daily, while CCHS pupils have a day lasting 6 hours and 16 minutes.
The four schools each have more than 30 extra minutes built into their days. That enables the school division to bank time to make up for days that must be cancelled because of inclement weather, according to Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
So far in 2022-23, school closings and opening delays have occurred only on three days. With the weather getting warmer, it was anticipated that the division would exceed the required number of instructional hours for the year by 70.
Subtracting five days from the year now, the school still will exceed the state's threshold by 30 hours, Bishop said.
"We'll be in good stead with the state," he told the board.
According to Bishop, unscheduled snow days actually benefit students by giving them "a mental health break."
"But we've not had that opportunity" much this year, he said. For that reason, he believes students especially will welcome the earlier start to their summer.
"It makes sense," considering the last day of classes now will be on a Friday, said Jonathan Turkel, the board's Millwood District member.
The vote to amend the calendar was unanimous following a motion by Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert, who represents the Berryville District.
Bishop mentioned that during his 17 years as a division superintendent, this was the first time he was able to suggest shortening a school year.
