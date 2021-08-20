BERRYVILLE — It’s going to be a busy weekend in downtown Berryville with a concert and the return of the Summer’s End Cruise-In.
Activities will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Rose Hill Park. Bluegrass, country and gospel music will be performed by Blue Ridge Run as part of “Music in the Park.”
Those planning to attend can pre-order dinner from Martin’s deli. The “Music Boxes” feature four-piece, take-out chicken dinners. The supermarket is providing the meals at a special price, according to Kim Ragland, president of Berryville Main Street.
Information about the meals is on Berryville Main Street’s Facebook page.
From 4-7 p.m. Saturday, the fifth annual Cruise-In will take place. More than 300 antique and classic vehicles are anticipated to be on display, Ragland said.
She expects it will be the biggest Cruise-In yet.
Last year’s show was canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic.
A $10 registration fee will be charged for each entry in the Cruise-In. But the event is free for the public to attend, and no parking fees will be charged.
All vehicles participating in the Cruise-In must enter on Taylor Street off South Buckmarsh Street. All other routes to Main and Church streets will be closed off beginning at 1 p.m. The line-up will start at 2 p.m.
Music will be provided, and food vendors will be available. In addition, downtown merchants and restaurants will be open.
Plenty of parking for spectators will be available. Parking areas include the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center lot on Chalmers Court, the Clarke County Health Department lot as well as the lot between Circle K, the John H. Enders Fire Department and Berryville Auto Parts.
The Cruise-In is “a great way to spend the afternoon in Berryville,” said Ragland.
If it rains on Saturday afternoon, the Cruise-In will be moved to Sunday.
For more information on the events, call Berryville Main Street at 540-313-6246 or send an email to events@berryvillemainstreet.com.
Berryville Main Street is a nonprofit organization promoting the central business district and striving to help it attract businesses and visitors. It organizes “Music in the Park” and the Cruise-In.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.