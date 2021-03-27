WINCHESTER — Thousands of people in the Winchester area cannot afford a place to live.
That was one of the most alarming takeaways from Friday’s 2021 Housing Summit, sponsored by the Winchester-based Housing Coalition of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
The six-hour virtual conference kicked off with a sobering keynote presentation from Heather Mullins Crislip, president and CEO of Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia Inc. (HOME).
“Our supply [of affordable housing] does not touch the demand in this area,” Crislip said.
As a general rule, she said, a person’s housing costs should not exceed about one-third of their annual income. Anyone who spends more than that amount on rent or mortgage is classified as cost burdened.
Crislip said 6,987 people who currently rent homes in the Winchester Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) — comprised of Winchester, Frederick County and Hampshire County, West Virginia — are considered cost burdened. Another 6,517 people who pay mortgages are also considered cost burdened.
The vast majority of the MSA’s cost-burdened residents earn low to moderate incomes. According to Crislip, 1,688 of the region’s current renters earn $19,999 a year or less, but absolutely no rental units are offered locally at a price that constitutes a third or less of their paychecks.
Another 1,976 people who are buying homes in the MSA earn $19,999 a year or less. Crislip said 68.4% or them are cost burdened.
The area’s housing situation improves as salaries increase, but Crislip said there are still people in every income category who are cost burdened. Among those hardest hit are young families who rent and need larger apartments but struggle to pay $1,200 a month and up. Of the 2,171 renters in the MSA who earn $20,000 to $34,999 a year, 66.3% are cost burdened; of the 2,293 local renters who earn $35,000 to $49,999 a year, 73.7% are cost burdened.
“You don’t have enough rental housing for people making less than $50,000,” Crislip said.
And the situation is not improving. According to Crislip, the median monthly rental payment in the Winchester MSA rose from $975 in mid-2013 to $1,125 in mid-2020.
Further depleting the supply of affordable rentals is the number of existing renters who are facing economic insecurities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Crislip said many of them have decided to downsize into less-expensive rentals, increasing the demand for units that lower-income residents can afford.
Things are about to get even worse. Crislip said most relief programs to help renters pay past-due housing balances have expired, and an eviction moratorium enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that protects renters who are financially impacted by the pandemic will expire on Wednesday. That means people with past-due rents will have very few protections if they cannot make repayment terms with their landlords.
“We are going to have to deal with all this back rent that has accumulated during the moratorium,” Crislip said.
Foreclosures could also start picking up soon. The majority of public and private mortgage-assistance programs will end on June 30, Crislip said, and anyone who obtained a payment forbearance over the past year due to the economic impacts of COVID-19 will then have to pay off their past-due amounts in one lump sum or risk losing their homes.
Lenders who have not pursued foreclosures during the pandemic are now starting to see more incentive for doing so. Crislip said the demand for home ownership is currently very high, so people who can’t pay off their past-due mortgages could see their homes taken away and put back on the market.
Kim Herbstritt, a member of Winchester’s City Council and the Housing Coalition of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, told Friday’s summit participants the city is currently conducting a housing study to get a better overview of the situation so that government officials can consider measures to help lower-income residents who can’t find a decent place to live.
“We all need to keep talking about this, working on this,” Herbstritt said. “If you’re not involved, get involved.”
