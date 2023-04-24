BERRYVILLE — Travis Sumption, chief deputy for the Clarke County Sheriff's Office, announced Friday afternoon that he's seeking to become sheriff in the Nov. 7 general election.
About 100 people gathered at the front steps of Clarke County Circuit Court in downtown Berryville to hear Sumption's announcement. They included family members, local government officials and law-enforcement professionals from throughout the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
"I'm very, very humbled by the turnout," Sumption told the crowd.
His announcement came a week after Sheriff Tony Roper, who has held the job for almost two decades, announced he's retiring at the end of the year and won't seek reelection.
Sumption is seeking the Clarke County Republican Committee's nomination to run for sheriff.
"Travis will be an excellent sheriff for Clarke County," said Roper, a Democrat, who is supporting him.
Sumption, 48, has been chief deputy for 10 years, having been promoted to the position by Roper.
The chief deputy oversees all day-to-day operations of the Sheriff's Office. In that role, Sumption's responsibilities include hiring, budgeting and maintaining accreditation by the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission.
If elected, Sumption doesn't plan to immediately make any major changes. He said the department is operating about as efficiently and effectively as it can, based on current economics and laws pertaining to policing.
"I'm not going to come in and upset this (apple) cart," Sumption said in an interview with The Winchester Star on Thursday. "For the past 10 years, I've been creating this cart."
Rather, he said his emphasis will be on striving to achieve current goals of the Sheriff's Office. Those include recruiting and retaining well-qualified employees, making it easier for county residents to obtain mental health services and having more deputies on county roads to enforce traffic laws.
Sumption moved from Leesburg to Clarke County when he was an infant. He's lived in the county ever since.
"I know a lot of people," he said. "I've developed relationships with numerous people, and I've nurtured those relationships."
That, he thinks, has helped him understand local residents, in turn earning him their respect and trust.
Sumption has worked for the Sheriff's Office for 30 years. He started as a 911 center dispatcher and advanced through the ranks as a patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, investigations sergeant and, in May 2013, chief deputy. He also has been a special officer for the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force, online information shows.
A 1992 graduate of Clarke County High School, Sumption received law enforcement certification through the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy. He also completed policing and leadership development programs offered by the Virginia Department of Forensic Science, National Criminal Justice Command College, Executive Protection Institute and Force Science Institute. At the latter, he studied how people behave during crises and learned skills for calming tense situations between police and people in emergencies.
"He understands the law, the Code of Virginia, and he enforces that law in an exemplary manner," Roper said of Sumption. His law-enforcement skills are "above reproach."
Roper said he most admires Sumption's skills in dealing with people.
On occasion, the Sheriff's Office has been involved in "highly dramatic incidents that could have gone so wrong," said Roper. "He was able to deescalate those situations and get the job done."
Clarke County Commonwealth's Attorney Anne Williams said she's known Sumption since she was 17. She met him when he ticketed her for driving without having her license with her. The case was thrown out of court because her wallet had been stolen, she told The Star.
"He's excellent at his job. He's very detail-oriented while understanding the big picture," said Williams, adding that's necessary of law-enforcement officers today.
Sumption and his wife of 17 years, Rebecca, have three sons.
He acknowledged that while being a Republican, he has friends who are Democrats or have other political leanings. He said he doesn't let politics influence his decision-making.
So far, no one else has expressed interest in running for sheriff, according to Barbara Bosserman, Clarke County's voter registrar and elections director.
