WINCHESTER — Good weather and the lowest gas prices in three years is in the forecast for Labor Day weekend.
The National Weather Service is calling for sunny skies today through Monday, with high temperatures in the low- to mid-80s each day.
Kyle Pallozzi, a meteorologist at the NWS Baltimore/Washington forecast center in Sterling, says the weather over the three-day weekend should be “more sunny than anything,” though there’s a 30% to 40% chance of afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday. There’s a “low-end” chance of showers Saturday evening.
The Labor Day holiday is Monday.
Labor Day — the unofficial end of summer — is a federal holiday celebrated on the first Monday in September. It honors the American labor movement and contributions workers have made to the country.
The holiday is a popular time for people to visit the beach, go camping, travel to an amusement park or have a backyard cookout.
People hitting the road can look forward to the lowest gas prices in the country since 2016.
The average price for a gallon of gas in the area is currently about $2.33, according to AAA. That’s well below the national average of about $2.60.
Cary Claytor, president of Winchester-based petroleum provider H.N. Funkhouser & Co., says she expects gas prices to “hold steady over the weekend.”
“We like these low prices,” Claytor said, adding that people can use the savings to spend on activities.
Travelers should expect moderate to heavy congestion between noon and 6 p.m. today and Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Routes to Virginia Beach are likely to be congested mid-morning to evening on Saturday.
Government offices in Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties will be closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
- Winchester will operate on the following on schedule:
- City administrative offices will be closed on Monday.
- WinTran routes are canceled on Monday. Service resumes on Tuesday.
- Monday’s recycling collection is rescheduled for Wednesday. Yard waste is canceled on Wednesday.
- Jim Barnett Park Recreation Center is closed on Monday, but the outdoor pool will be open regular hours. Winchester’s outdoor pool season will continue past Labor Day this year, with limited hours through Sept. 13.
- The Joint Judicial Center is closed on Monday.
- The Old Town Welcome Center on Boscawen Street is closed on Monday. Metered parking in Old Town Winchester is always free on weekends and designated holidays including Labor Day.
- Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center, located at 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road, will be open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In Frederick County, the Regional Landfill and all county citizens’ convenience centers will be closed on Monday. The Frederick County Esther Boyd Animal Shelter also will be closed. Residents with an animal-related emergency, such as a loose dog, should contact Animal Control at 540-667-9192.
