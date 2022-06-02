WINCHESTER — You may be smart, but are you smarter than a fourth grader?
That's the question that will be posed on Sunday afternoon during a new fundraiser for the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum.
"Are You Smarter Than a Fourth Grader?" is a light-hearted competition that will pit three teams of adults against three teams of local fourth graders starting at 2 p.m. in the Stimpson Auditorium at Shenandoah University in Winchester.
Dawn Devine, executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum at 19 W. Cork St., said the fundraiser was conceived by her husband, Todd Devine, and inspired by the popular TV game show "Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?"
"We really wanted to come up with something that is family friendly and helps the kids to shine," Dawn Devine said on Wednesday. "We also wanted it to be entertaining and have some challenge components to it so that the adults would have to call upon all of their skills."
When asked why she and her husband opted for fourth graders rather than fifth graders, Devine said it's because kids in fourth grade are at the upper end of the age range served by the downtown children's museum.
"We may bop around and do different age groups in the future," she said.
"Are You Smarter Than a Fourth Grader?" will feature multiple-choice questions about subjects taught in elementary school. The questions, which will be asked by moderator Katie Gorham (Katie "G") of WINC Radio, were written by Alisha McCann and Madelynn Whited of the Discovery Museum's education department with guidance from the Virginia Department of Education and the school systems in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County.
Each of the first three rounds will feature a five-member team of adults going up against a five-member team of fourth graders representing the three local school districts. The winning teams from the opening rounds will then face off in the semi-finals to determine which two teams will compete for the championship.
"It should really be quite funny," Devine said, anticipating that most adults who have been out of school for decades will struggle to come up with answers regarding topics being taught in fourth grade.
One of the adult teams will be comprised of employees from the Winchester accounting firm Yount, Hyde and Barbour, which is sponsoring the fundraiser, and a second will include board members from the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum. Devine said the players on the third adult team won't be revealed until Sunday's game begins, but she suspects most people in the audience will recognize them.
"We'll sell tickets at the door but we definitely are starting to fill up fast," Devine said. "We recommend pre-registration."
Tickets for "Are You Smarter Than a Fourth Grader?" are $5 per person or $20 for a family with up to six members, and can be purchased in advance at discoverymuseum.net. Concessions will be available for purchase at Stimpson Auditorium, and all event proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum.
"We're very excited," Devine said. "And next year, we'll have a reigning champ to come back. We're definitely hoping this will grow and grow."
