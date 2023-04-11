BERRYVILLE — A fire Sunday night heavily damaged a house in the 200 block of Swan Avenue in Berryville.
Lt. Mark Barenklau, incident commander for the John H. Enders Fire Company & Rescue Squad, was unable to provide a specific cause of the fire Monday afternoon.
However, Clarke County Emergency Services Director Wayne Whetsell said it may have started from an improperly used candle.
The blaze was reported around 9 p.m., and firefighters were on the scene until midnight, officials said.
"Units arrived and saw smoke and fire" coming from the structure, Whetsell said.
According to Barenklau, a male occupant left a room and returned to discover the fire. He tried to extinguish the blaze with water but it had grown too large. He and the female occupant then escaped from the house.
The residence suffered extensive damage, Barenklau said, estimating there was "fire in more than 50% of the structure."
"I don't think it was totally destroyed," Whetsell said.
But it will be up to insurance company inspectors, said Barenklau, to determine whether it was a total loss from a financial perspective.
The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants, officials said.
Firefighters from the Enders, Boyce and Blue Ridge volunteer fire companies in Clarke County and the Greenwood and Millwood Station volunteer fire companies in Frederick County responded to the blaze, Barenklau added.
